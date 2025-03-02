Disney Legend Forced to Drop Out of Oscars After Painful Diagnosis

On Sunday, March 2, Hollywood’s shining stars will gather for one of the biggest award shows of the season: the Academy Awards. For months, those who worked on some of the biggest films of the year promoted their film via press tours, exclusive interviews, and more.

“For Your Consideration” billboards encouraged audiences to head to the theaters and check out films like Conclave, Wicked, Anora, The Brutalist, and more.

Now, after a dramatic Oscar season, the votes have been tallied by the accounting firm of PricewaterhouseCoopers, and the awards have been polished and are waiting to be handed to their new owners.

The Academy Awards are set to begin at 7 p.m. ET, but sadly, one iconic actor who was sent to present will have to miss the event.

According to an exclusive report from Entertainment Weekly, Harrison Ford has been forced to resign as a presenter after being diagnosed with shingles, a viral infection. Mr. Ford had been announced as a presenter on February 26.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, shingles is “a viral infection that causes an outbreak of a painful rash or blisters on the skin. It’s caused by the varicella-zoster virus, which is the same virus that causes chickenpox. The rash most often appears as a band of rashes or blisters in one area of your body.”

In addition to the painful rash, those who have shingles can also suffer from fever, chills, a headache, and an upset stomach.

While the actor may be suffering from a painful infection, Entertainment Weekly reports that he is “doing okay and resting.”

Mr. Ford — who was made a Disney Legend in 2024 — is not the only Disney star scheduled to present at this evening’s show. Below are the presenters who are members of the Disney family.

Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy franchise)

Gal Gadot (2025’s Snow White)

Samuel L. Jackson (The Incredibles franchise)

Rachel Zegler (2025’s Snow White)

Zoe Saldaña (Guardians of the Galaxy franchise)

Emma Stone (Cruella (2021))

Robert Downey Jr. (Marvel)

Whoopi Goldberg (The Lion King franchise)

The 97th Academy Awards will be hosted by comedian Conan O’Brien and will air on ABC and Hulu beginning at 7 p.m. ET. The official red carpet-presentation will begin at 6:30 p.m.

We send our best wishes to Harrison Ford and hope that he has a speedy recovery.