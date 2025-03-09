‘Hannah Montana’ Star Files For Divorce After 5 Months of Marriage

The early 2000s were a great time to be watching The Disney Channel, as there were almost too many good shows to count. Younger audiences love tuning in for shows like Phil of the Future, Kim Possible, Lizzie McGuire, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, Even Stevens, That’s So Raven, and more. The stars of these shows still hold a special place in the hearts of millennials who grew up with Disney.

In 2006, Disney released what would become one of its most popular and iconic shows — Hannah Montana. The show starred newcomer Miley Cyrus as Mikey Stewart, a normal teenager by day and an international singing superstar by night. She is supported by her father, Robby Ray (played by Billy Ray Cyrus), her brother Jackson (Jason Earles), and her two best friends, Oliver (Mitchel Musso) and Lilly (Emily Osment).

Related: ‘Hannah Montana’ Star Destroys Reunion Chances… For Now

Hannah Montana ran for four seasons and there was also a concert film, Hannah Montana: Best of Both Worlds Concert (2008), and a feature-length film, Hannah Montana: The Movie (2009).

While several of the show’s actors have lived relatively quiet lives since their time on Hannah Montana, stars like Miley Cyrus and Emily Osment have continued their lives in front of the camera and have become very successful.

Sadly, Emily Osment’s life is taking a disappointing turn.

Related: Billy Ray Cyrus Faces Intense Backlash After Posting About Daughter Miley

According to reports, Emily Osment has officially filed for divorce after just five months of marriage. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for her split from her husband, Jack Anthony. The couple married on October 12, 2024, and Osment lists the date of their split as December 7, 2024, less than two months later.

Osment filed for divorce on March 7, three days before her 33rd birthday. The Young Sheldon star revealed that the couple has a prenuptial agreement in place, and they do not share any children.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Osment (@emilyosment)

Related: Miley Cyrus Says She and Bob Iger Built Disney

After news of her divorce filing was made public, Ms. Osment shared a short statement with PEOPLE:

“I think with any big decision in your life, whether it’s relationships or work or whatever it may be, you have to firmly plant both feet in that decision. Ultimately, it didn’t work out.”

Ms. Osment has removed most pictures of her soon-to-be ex-husband from her Instagram page, but some photos of the couple still remain, as they include other friends and loved ones.

The couple first began dating in 2021 and got engaged in 2023. They kept their relationship relatively quiet and out of the public eye. The actress first revealed the pair had gotten married during an interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings.

Are you a big fan of Emily Osment? What is your favorite role that she has played? Let us know in the comments!