Billy Ray Cyrus Faces Intense Backlash After Posting About Daughter Miley

For years, it seemed that there was no closer father-daughter duo than Hannah Montana star Miley Cyrus and her dad, country singer Billy Ray Cyrus. The pair starred together on Hannah Montana, where Miley played Miley Stewart, a regular teenager by day and an international superstar by night. Billy Ray played her father on the show, Robby Ray.

Miley and Billy Ray worked side-by-side for five years on The Disney Channel show, and also starred together in Hannah Montana: The Movie (2009). They seemed incredibly close and the definition of father-daughter goals.

Sadly, their relationship has taken a drastic turn over the past few years, and now, the two do not speak.

The relationship between Miley and her father reportedly started to sour when Billy Ray and Miley’s mom, Tish, split up after almost thirty years of marriage. Some of their kids took sides, and Miley allegedly took her mother’s side. Things got worse when the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer married Australian singer, Firerose, who was 25 years younger than him.

Billy Ray and Firerose were married for just seven months before they announced they were getting a divorce. And, since then, things have gotten extremely ugly.

At one point, audio was leaked to the press, showing Billy Ray screaming and cursing at his soon-to-be ex-wife. During his rant, he was heard calling Miley a “devil” and a “skank.” After that, it was reported that Miley considered Billy Ray dead to her and had no intention of speaking with him ever again.

Since then, not much has been said about their relationship, but it appears that Billy Ray may be looking to mend his relationship with his estranged daughter.

On November 23, the “Party In the USA” singer turned 32, and her father shared a photo of him holding her as an infant as he wished her happy birthday.

Happy Birthday Mile !!! Hope it’s the best one ever !

(I know I dropped the “y”. That’s what I called @mileycyrus most of her life. ❤️)

While the sentiment might have been nice, many commenters were quick to remind him of what he had said about his daughter, and how he has not been a very good father.

All of a sudden want to play father of the year. A bit too late for that, don’t you think? So she’s not the “devil’s skank”? You were just kidding when you called her that?



Some even straight-up told him to “stay away” from his daughter.

Get a job. Stay away from her.

Others defended Cyrus and said that people make mistakes, but they were quickly called out by those who believe there are some names and actions that you cannot come back from. Many still wished that the once-close relationship would return.

Do you think the relationship between Billy Ray Cyrus and Miley Cyrus can ever be mended? Should she forgive the things he said about her? Share your thoughts in the comments!