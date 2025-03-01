What Is Happening? Disney World Sees Widespread Ride Breakdowns To Start the Weekend

Late February/early March aren’t necessarily considered high-demand times at the Walt Disney World Resort. It’s that time when things slow down slightly between President’s Weekend and Spring Break.

There really is no dead time anymore at Disney World, but things calmed down a little this week. So, with that in mind, it seemed highly unusual that Disney World’s rides and attractions were having so much trouble operating on Friday and Saturday morning.

It started on Friday morning. When the parks opened, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, Seven Dwarf Mine Train, Haunted Mansion, and Prince Charming Regal Carousel were closed at Magic Kingdom. At EPCOT, Frozen Ever After and Turtle Talk with Crush were down.

Beyond the rides that were closed when the parks opened, more than a dozen other rides were closed throughout the day.

At Magic Kingdom, Prince Charming Regal Carousel was down four times, and Seven Dwarf Mine Train was down twice. Later in the day, Carousel of Progress joined the shutdown attractions.

Over at EPCOT, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure (three times), Journey Into Imagination with Figment (twice), and The Seas with Nemo and Friends (twice) would all shut down throughout the day. After failing to open with the park, Frozen Ever After was down for nearly two hours in the middle of the day and a third time around 4.

At Hollywood Studios, Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railroad, Star Tours, Rise of the Resistance, and Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster starring Aerosmith were all down at various points throughout the day. Animal Kingdom was the only Disney Park that did not suffer a prolonged outage from its attractions.

On Saturday morning, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure again failed to open with the park; it was open by 10, and Peter’s Pan Flight was down in the morning. Rise of the Resistance was down for nearly at least 90 minutes to start the day at Hollywood Studios.

With so many rides and attractions undergoing refurbishment or closing for good, it’s imperative for the guest experience that all the remaining attractions be available. With Spring Break a few weeks away, Disney has come catching up to make sure all of their attractions are ready to go.