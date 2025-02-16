Disney Is on a Construction Spree, but They Missed These Rides That Desperately Need an Update

Walt Disney World has promised billions to add new attractions and update rides at its theme park. The work has already begun, turning large portions of Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom into construction zones.

Disney has chosen to remove beloved shows like Muppet Vision 3D and attractions like Tom Sawyer Island and Rivers of America. However, there are other rides that are in desperate need of an update that Disney World has chosen to ignore. Here are four that could use some love.

Peter Pan’s Flight

The queue for Peter Pan’s Flight is always long, but it has nothing to do with guests’ desire to pack the ride. The outdated ride handles significantly fewer guests than other rides, causing the line to back up.

The ride was updated in 2014, adding the indoor queue, which is chock-full of interesting effects. It was updated again in 2024 to remove the controversial Native American scene.

However, the ride needs an entire overhaul to add more capacity and bring it into the 21st Century.

Tomorrowland Speedway

The Tomorrowland Speedway was an opening-day attraction at Magic Kingdom, and it hasn’t changed much since then. Disney has some safety updates on the attraction but not much more.

This ride is taking up a massive amount of real estate at the edge of Tomorrowland, which could be better used to showcase something that is actually from tomorrow.

Disney has already shown that it doesn’t have a problem getting rid of opening-day attractions, so what’s one more to add to the list?

Journey Into Imagination With Figment

Unlike Peter Pan’s Flight and the Tomorrowland Speedway, there’s no reason to consider removing Figment, but the ride desperately needs an update.

It’s been 23 years since this version of the ride opened, and the time has come for a refresh. Perhaps even a return of the Dreamfinder to the attraction to bring it back to its original glory.

The Seas With Nemo and Friends

The Seas with Nemo and Friends has only been open for 18 years, but it just feels older than that. It could use a total refresh and new theming.

For a ride that revolves around the ocean, it is just too slow and boring to keep existing as it is. Perhaps bringing guests under the aquarium and into the seas for something different.

There are others that could use a refresh like the Carousel of Progress and Spaceship Earth, but these four are in the most desperate need. It’s hard to imagine Disney updating rides at Animal Kingdom or Hollywood Studios when so many of their rides are already closed.

For now, Disney World will just have to focus on these four rides.

What rides at Disney World do you think are the most in need of a refresh?