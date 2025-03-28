Disney World Gives First Real-Life Look at Magic Mirror Attraction Amid ‘Snow White’ Chaos

The countdown is on for an all-new Disney villain experience coming to Walt Disney World Resort. Disney has officially set the stage for a thrilling new show at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and fans can now see the attraction come to life in the real world.

Disney made waves last year when it announced that Lightning McQueen’s Racing Academy would be closing permanently to make way for a fresh, villain-centric experience. Not long after, the name was unveiled: Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After.

This brand-new stage production–centering the Magic Mirror from the Snow White universe–invites guests to see Disney’s most notorious villains in a whole new way.

“In this new show, the villains we love to loathe take center stage. To figure out who has been the most misunderstood, the Magic Mirror summons you (yes, you!) to help him decide who’s been the most unfairly treated,” Disney Parks Blog wrote earlier this week.

“The likes of Cruella de Vil, Captain Hook, and Maleficent step into the spotlight to make their case about why they’ve been treated the most unfairly over the years. Step into this mysterious realm, where Disney’s most infamous baddies finally get their chance to share their side of the story.”

While the debut year was confirmed as 2025, the exact launch date remained a mystery but was confirmed as May 27 earlier this week.

“You don’t need to wait for a cursed spindle, a litter of puppies, or your motley pirate crew for this wickedness coming soon. Just announced, Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After will cast a spell over Hollywood Studios this Summer, starting on May 27, 2025,” the blog post confirmed on March 26, 2025.

The show is set to run multiple times throughout the day, ensuring plenty of opportunities for guests to step into this immersive storytelling experience. Disney also unveiled a fresh look at the elaborate stage, which has been meticulously developed over two years.

Shortly after the new concept art dropped, the Disney Entertainment and Disney Parks social accounts revealed a real-life look at the stage. In the video below, Disney cast members can be seen lifting the iconic Magic Mirror–which was most recently seen in Marc Webb’s much-discussed Snow White live-action movie–to the stage’s highest and most central part.

A quick reflection on what the team has been up to We’ve been hard at work completely transforming Sunset Showcase at Disney’s Hollywood Studios for the all-new show, “Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After” From the mirror realm to the stage, find out once and for all…who has had the worst time as a villain?

The Magic Mirror’s show reveal comes as Disney’s Snow White, the latest in the House of Mouse’s live-action remake canon, crashes at the box office. Webb’s movie, starring Rachel Zegler as Snow White and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen, has been the center of controversy, as well as social, political, and cultural discourse, for over four years.

In the new feature film, Patrick Page (Hadestown) voices the iconic Magic Mirror that first entered the Disney sphere in 1937’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

That’s not the only exciting addition coming on May 27! The park will also debut The Little Mermaid: A Musical Adventure, bringing a brand-new retelling of Ariel’s journey to life in a dazzling theatrical production.

Beyond these thrilling openings, even bigger changes are on the horizon. Hollywood Studios is preparing to say goodbye to the Grand Avenue area as Monsters, Inc. moves in. The transformation will see Monstropolis take over spaces currently occupied by Muppet*Vision 3D and PizzeRizzo, while the Muppets themselves will be getting a new home at Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith.

Meanwhile, over at Magic Kingdom, Disney is planning an expansion of truly epic proportions. A brand-new villains-themed land is in development in the area known as “Beyond Big Thunder,” marking one of the most ambitious projects in the park’s history. While details remain scarce, Disney has confirmed that more villainous adventures will be coming to the Most Magical Place on Earth in the years ahead.

With so many new experiences on the horizon, which one are you most eager to explore? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments below!