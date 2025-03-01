Disney Theme Park Turns First Profit in a Decade

This Disney resort turned a profit for the first time in a decade.

Hong Kong Disneyland has reported its highest net profit, attendance, and revenue figures since the resort opened in 2005, paving the way for another smashing year.

While most people likely think of Florida and California when they hear the words “Disney vacation,” The Walt Disney Company actually has a wide range of theme park resorts all across the globe just waiting for guests to visit.

Tokyo Disney was the first Disney theme park to open outside of the U.S., and in the decades since, fans have watched as countries like France, Shanghai, and Hong Kong have all received their very own Disney destinations.

Hong Kong Disneyland is especially interesting, not just for its selection of rides and attractions but also for its financial status. While popular, Hong Kong Disneyland has struggled in numerous ways, mainly financially, failing to turn a profit for many years.

However, things are on the up and up per a new report from Blooloop, with the resort’s net profit for the 2023-2024 period rebounding to HK$838 million, marking the first profit in a decade.

This marks the “strongest business performance in the resort‘s history,” according to managing director Michael Moriarty. “It was an extraordinary year. The performance exceeded our expectations.”

Overall, this represents a year-on-year growth of HK$1.2 billion ($154m). Total attendance for Hong Kong Disneyland reached a record high of 7.7 million guests.

“Achieving this level of success when market conditions were challenging is a true testament to the dedication of our cast and the connection our guests have to Disney,” Moriarty said.

A big reason Hong Kong Disney is now in the spotlight is the resort’s new World of Frozen expansion. Opening its doors in late 2023, World of Frozen allows guests to live out their own Arandelle stories alongside Anna, Else, and Olaf.

The land features two new attractions: Frozen Ever After, which will look and feel familiar to guests who have already visited EPCOT in Walt Disney World, and Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs. Both are fun and tailor-made for younger guests, meaning nearly everybody who walks through the gates of Hong Kong Disneyland will get to experience them.

Moriarty continued, saying, “The achievements and strategies in fiscal year 2024 have reaffirmed Hong Kong Disneyland’s role as a leading international travel destination in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area and has positioned the resort well for opportunities ahead.”

