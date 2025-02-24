Disney World Workers Hand Out Fliers to Guests Requesting $7 an Hour Raise

Disney Springs restaurant employees are still handing out fliers and wearing buttons to raise awareness about their fight for better pay and working conditions.

Inside the Magic first reported on efforts for Patina Restaurant Group workers to unionize under Unite Here Local 737 last year. One employee claimed she was fired after reporting sexual harassment from her boss. Another was allegedly fired for a minor dress code violation – wearing an earbud at work – after showing open support for unionization efforts.

State Representative Anna Eskamani publicly endorsed the unionization efforts, emphasizing the inferior working conditions for third-party Disney Springs employees compared to Walt Disney World Resort cast members. Based on a survey of 69 third-party workers at 18 locations:

59% of surveyed employees are part-time , compared to 31% of unionized Disney cast members.

, compared to 46% have no health insurance , while full-time Disney cast members are eligible for health benefits. Only 19% receive health insurance through their third-party employer.

, while full-time Disney cast members are eligible for health benefits. Only through their third-party employer. 28% have paid sick time and vacation—far below Disney union member benefits.

Jeremy Haicken, president of Unite Here Local 737, is fighting to end third-party Disney Springs employees’ “second-class” status. Compared to 19,000 unionized Walt Disney World Resort cast members, third-party employees at over 50 dining and retail locations have no one fighting for fair pay and working conditions.

“It’s absolutely unacceptable that there is a second class of workers doing the same work, right on the same property,” Haicken said.

Nearly a year after Unite Here Local 737 first announced organization efforts at Disney Springs, Patina Restaurant Group employees are still fighting for fair representation. Patina runs the following Disney Springs restaurants: The Edison, Morimoto Asia, Maria and Enzo’s, Enzo’s Hideaway, and Pizza Ponte.

Last week, an Inside the Magic reader submitted this photo of a flier they were handed while exploring Disney Springs. It encourages Walt Disney World Resort guests to look for union buttons on Patina Restaurant Group employees.

The flier features Sabrina Redditt, a cook at Morimoto Asia. The employee wrote that the third-party group’s compensation is much worse than Disney’s, making it hard for her to support her family and address ongoing dental issues.

“I make just $18 an hour and can’t afford health insurance,” Redditt said. “My kids are on Medicaid, and I have a tooth cavity I can’t fix. If I worked for Disney, I’d make at least $25.10.”

Redditt claimed she asked for a raise but was only offered more hours at the same pay rate.

“When I asked for a raise, they said no but offered a 6-day workweek instead,” she explained. “I have two kids – when am I supposed to see them? I shouldn’t have to choose between surviving and seeing my family.”

Workers at The Edison, Morimoto Asia, Maria and Enzo’s, Enzo’s Hideaway, and Pizza Ponte are fighting for a fair negotiating process with Patina Restaurant Group. Visit Unite Here Local 737’s website to learn more about their efforts.

How can Walt Disney World Resort guests best support the Unite Here Local 737 workers? Share your ideas with Inside the Magic in the comments.