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She Alleged Her Boss Sexually Harassed Her, but She Was Fired From Her Disney Job

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Posted on by Rick Lye 1 Comment
Aerial view of Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort

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A few weeks ago, Julie Ruize was passing out flyers to her fellow workers at Disney Springs. Her effort was part of UNITE HERE Local 737’s push to get non-union restaurant and store workers at Disney Springs to join their union.

Four people sit around a wooden table in a cozy pub, laughing and enjoying drinks. Two women and two men are present, with one man in the middle of an animated gesture. As they chat, the conversation briefly turns to the recent Disney World death that had fans out of parks, casting a somber note over the lively scene.
Credit: Disney

UNITE HERE represents thousands of hotel and service workers at the Walt Disney World Resort, but getting the Disney Springs workers to unionize was more complicated. Despite being on Disney property, most Disney Springs restaurants and stores are independently operated by third-party vendors.

This meant that the union would have to organize and negotiate with dozens of vendors rather than just negotiating with Walt Disney World. However, that complication did not stop the workers at Disney Springs from unionizing.

Besides passing out flyers, Ruiz was a vocal proponent of unionization. She said the goal was to achieve higher wages and healthcare benefits than other employees at the Walt Disney World Resort currently have.

A blue hot air balloon with intricate swirled patterns and orange stripes ascends into a blue sky with fluffy white clouds above Disney Springs. The basket is visible below, and tall palm trees frame the scene on either side.
Credit: Disney Springs

Ruiz said that she made $16 an hour working at Pizza Ponte and was basically homeless. She was saving for an apartment while living on a friend’s couch.

After Ruiz was seen handing out flyers, she was disciplined at work for wearing an earbud while walking into her job. Shortly after that incident, Ruize was suspended from her job, and ultimately, she was fired.

Ruiz claimed that while working at Pizza Ponte, she was sexually harassed by her supervisor, and despite her complaints to management, nothing was done. However, she was fired for wearing an earbud while walking into work. Ruiz said: 

My supervisor wasn’t fired for sexual harassment, but one week after I passed out these [pro-union] flyers, I was fired for wearing an earbud. I’m not going to accept this treatment. I’m going to fight for myself and the women who work at Disney Springs.

A diverse group of Disney cast members, mostly young adults, are standing closely together, smiling, and looking ahead. They are all wearing teal uniforms with badges. Some are holding hands, creating a sense of unity and celebration. The background shows more people in similar attire.
Credit: Disney

Ruiz was joined at the local union hall by two dozen Disney Springs workers and Florida House Representative Anna Eskamani to call out her employer for ignoring the alleged sexual harassment and for allegedly firing Ruiz for attempting to organize her co-workers. Eskamani said: 

I’m really just here to make sure that the Patina Group knows that our workers have the support of their elected officials here in Orlando, and that they’re not standing alone. As women, we’re not going to put up with this. This is unacceptable.

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Tagged:Disney Springs

Rick Lye

Rick is an avid Disney fan. He first went to Disney World in 1986 with his parents and has been hooked ever since. Rick is married to another Disney fan and is in the process of turning his two children into fans as well. When he is not creating new Disney adventures, he loves to watch the New York Yankees and hang out with his dog, Buster. In the fall, you will catch him cheering for his beloved NY Giants.

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