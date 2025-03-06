Disney World Monorail Holds Guests Captive for Four Hours

Walt Disney World Resort has given fans a rare Monorail experience in honor of “National Monorail Day” (a term they invented). Check it out!

The Monorail opened alongside Magic Kingdom Park on October 1, 1971, following the 1959 opening of its Disneyland Resort counterpart. In the early days, the Monorail only transported guests between the Transportation and Ticket Center, Disney’s Polynesian Resort, Magic Kingdom Park, and Disney’s Contemporary Resort. A new line to EPCOT opened alongside the park on October 1, 1982. The station at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort is the most recent addition to the Monorail line.

Walt Disney World Resort offers guests multiple unique forms of transportation, including watercraft, buses, and the Disney Skyliner, but the Monorail is arguably its most iconic. Walt Disney firmly believed in the Monorail as the public transportation of the future, though that never came to fruition in the United States. The Disney Park Monorail systems remain the busiest in the country, although others have popped up in select destinations like Las Vegas and several airports.

Since 1989, the Walt Disney World Monorail has used Mark VI Monorail trains–a little-known fact that inspired Disney’s recent declaration that March 6 was “National Monorail Day.” Walt Disney World Resort made the announcement in this post on Instagram:

Mark VI Monorail + March 6 = National Monorail Day! 🎉🚝🎉🚝🎉🚝🎉🚝🎉🚝🎉

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Walt Disney World (@waltdisneyworld)

The biggest surprise of the National Monorail Day celebration was this ambiance video posted on the official Disney Parks YouTube channel. It features nearly four hours of calming travel between EPCOT and the Transportation and Ticket Center. (The video doesn’t feature the Magic Kingdom Express or Disney Resort hotel Monorail lines.)

Take a seat and enjoy your journey around The Most Magical Place on Earth…from home!

Disney Parks fans loved this video and asked for similar content from around Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park.

“This is exactly the kind of content we want, the sights and sounds of the Disney Parks, with the access only Disney can provide itself,” @pco9672 wrote. “Although, we do want to hear the announcements, and door chimes, it’s all part of the experience!!”

“I never knew how badly I needed this until now,” said @ . “Thank you Disney. Whoever did this need a raise.”

Have you ever gotten stuck on the Monorail or another form of Walt Disney World Resort transportation? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments!