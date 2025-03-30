Disney Execs Admit the Magic May Be Fading as Universal Preps to Dominate with Epic Universe

Disney’s higher-ups just held a super rare media panel to talk about something they’re apparently REALLY worried about—the “Disney Bubble.” But let’s be real… is that bubble still a thing? And more importantly, can it survive the massive Universal Orlando expansion coming next year?

Because let’s face it, folks—Epic Universe is coming for the crown.

What Even Is the Disney Bubble?

Longtime Disney fans know the deal. The “Disney Bubble” is the idea that once you step foot on property, you’re totally immersed in the magic—from the resorts to the rides to the buses that whisk you away to your next adventure. Everything you need is inside Disney’s carefully curated world, so why even think about leaving?

Alison Armor, Disney’s Vice President of Resorts Operations, says that’s exactly why guests keep coming back.

“It’s the anticipation and the expectation that they’re going to live in the magic. And that’s what they walk away with—the feeling of immersion in our story from beginning to end.”

Armor is in charge of over 29,000 resort rooms, so she’s clearly got a big stake in keeping that magic alive.

Disney’s Big Problem: The Bubble Ain’t What It Used to Be

Let’s be honest—Disney has been cutting back on a LOT of perks that made the Bubble feel like a luxury. Remember when they used to pick you up from the airport for FREE with Magical Express? Gone. How about when you could schedule your rides with free FastPass+? Nope. Now you’re paying for Genie+.

And let’s not forget how resort guests used to get all kinds of exclusive perks that made staying on property a no-brainer. Now? Not so much.

Meanwhile, over at Universal Orlando, they’re pulling a full-on power move.

Epic Universe Is About to Shake Things Up—Big Time

Universal isn’t playing around. With Epic Universe opening in 2025, they’re not just adding a new park—they’re expanding into full-on resort territory.

Here’s what Disney’s up against:

A next-gen theme park with crazy immersive lands

Multiple new hotels (with actually affordable prices!)

A legit transit system to connect everything

A park that runs on cutting-edge tech, making Genie+ look ancient

Chelsea Filley, Disney’s Vice President of Customer Experience and Commercial Strategy, is well aware that planning a Disney trip is getting complicated. That’s why her team is trying to simplify things.

“The bubble is what makes the magic, and you want that magic to feel like ‘I’m making the most of my time here.’”

Nice sentiment. But if guests don’t feel like they’re getting their money’s worth, the bubble might not be enough to keep them inside.

Can Disney Hold the Line?

So what’s Disney’s game plan? Instead of massive new attractions, they’re focusing on:

New entertainment (aka smaller, faster-to-produce offerings)

Exclusive resort perks (to make staying on property feel special again)

More after-hours events (because $$$)

The real question? Is it enough? Because right now, Universal is looking like the underdog that might actually win.

So, Disney fans—is the Bubble still alive? Or are we watching it deflate in real time? Let us know what YOU think!