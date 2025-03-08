After Six Controversial Years, Disney Confirms Big Change for Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

Nearly six years since Disney opened Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, it’s set to introduce a major change.

When The Walt Disney Company purchased Lucasfilm, it seemed like a matter of time until Star Wars made its way to Disney’s theme parks. That finally happened in 2019 when Disney introduced an immersive Star Wars-themed land set on the planet Batuu at both Disneyland Park and Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

On both coasts, the land features two major attractions — Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance — along with themed dining, shops, and interactive experiences. Designed to blur the line between fantasy and reality, the land puts guests in the middle of the Star Wars universe, with story-driven character encounters and hidden details around every corner.

Backlash Against Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

While responses to Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance were, and still are, extremely positive (when the ride works, at least), the land as a whole has divided opinion. Despite the ambitious design and immersive elements, fans voiced frustration over the lack of iconic characters and locations from the original trilogy, arguing that Batuu felt disconnected from the broader Star Wars universe.

High prices for custom lightsabers, droids, and themed food added to the backlash, with some guests feeling the experience catered more to high-spenders than average parkgoers.

Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run at Galaxy’s Edge has also specifically sparked mixed reactions.

The chance to finally pilot Han Solo’s iconic ship drew massive hype, but some guests criticized the ride’s heavy reliance on interactive gameplay, arguing that the experience felt more like a video game than a cinematic Star Wars adventure. The randomized missions and crew roles — pilot, gunner, and engineer — also frustrated some riders, especially those assigned less exciting tasks.

Updates to Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run

Disney appears to have taken these critiques seriously, announcing at the 2024 D23 Expo that Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run will soon feature a new storyline starring The Mandalorian and Grogu.

Now, it’s unveiled more details about the big change.

A session at SXSW, hosted by Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro and Co-Chairman Alan Bergman, confirmed that the ride – and, by default, Galaxy’s Edge – will undergo its first major refresh on May 22, 2026. The new storyline featuring The Mandalorian and Grogu will debut at both Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort on the same day that The Mandalorian & Grogu (2026) hits theaters.

In an even bigger reveal, Disney announced that the updated version of Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run will finally take guests to some of the most iconic locations from the original Star Wars trilogy — a long-standing complaint about Galaxy’s Edge. While the full list of destinations hasn’t been confirmed, concept art shown at the 2024 D23 Expo teased familiar worlds like Endor, Tatooine, and Cloud City on Bespin, marking a significant shift for the land’s storytelling.

Are you excited for the new version of Galaxy’s Edge?