Epic Universe Faces Environmental Challenges—EPA Issues Urgent Health Alert

Universal Orlando Resort is stepping up its game for the opening of Epic Universe in May 2025 by adding an innovative air quality feature to its app.

But why and what does this mean for guests heading to Epic Universe in May?

Air Quality Feature Added to Universal Orlando Resort App for Epic Universe: But Why?

Guests visiting Universal’s sprawling theme park complex will now have access to real-time air quality updates directly within the app. This feature could have particular significance for the upcoming Epic Universe, set to open just across the street from a sewage treatment facility.

Located in the area surrounding Sand Lake Road, Epic Universe will soon be a top-tier attraction for thrill-seekers. However, its close proximity to the South Water Reclamation Facility (a sewage treatment plant) has raised questions about air quality, particularly on days when the plant releases gas. One local, Abdul Khan (@khan145527), alerted the community on social media to the “stench” emanating from the plant on those days.

Well hopefully EPIC UNIVERSE will be added to this list , folks forget that epic is built right next to one of Orange county’s biggest sewerage treatment plants , talk about the stench on some days they release the gas. you can smell driving up and down sand lake rd – @khan145527 on X

This development has led to speculation that Universal Orlando Resort may have taken proactive steps to ensure the comfort of its guests with the introduction of this new feature.

What Does the AQI Feature Do?

The new Air Quality Index (AQI) feature, now visible on the Universal Orlando Resort app, displays live air quality readings across the entire resort. It can be found in the upper left corner of the interactive map view, constantly updating the status of the air quality. By tapping the AQI icon, users can access more detailed information from AirNow, a trusted source for air quality data.

This feature helps guests make informed decisions, especially those with respiratory conditions or sensitivities to poor air quality. Air quality plays a crucial role in determining whether a day at a theme park will be a pleasant experience or a challenging one. Visitors now have the ability to stay updated and plan accordingly before heading to the parks, especially with high-pollution days potentially impacting their enjoyment.

Epic Universe is set to open in just a few months, and it is expected to bring exciting new attractions to Universal Orlando Resort. The inclusion of the AQI feature on the app suggests that Universal is prepared for the challenges posed by its location near the South Water Reclamation Facility.

As the facility is known to release unpleasant smells when processing gases, the AQI feature could offer guests peace of mind, helping them monitor air quality before making the trip to the new park.

The air quality feature will likely be available throughout all of Universal Orlando Resort, including both the original parks and the upcoming Epic Universe. With the park’s opening just around the corner, Universal’s thoughtful planning ensures that guests can enjoy their visit without worrying about potentially hazardous air quality.

Understanding the Air Quality Index (AQI)

The AQI system uses a color-coded scale to communicate the state of the air to the public. Here’s how it works:

Green (Good) : Air quality is considered satisfactory, and air pollution poses little or no risk.

: Air quality is considered satisfactory, and air pollution poses little or no risk. Yellow (Moderate) : Some pollution may be present, but it’s unlikely to affect most individuals.

: Some pollution may be present, but it’s unlikely to affect most individuals. Orange (Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups) : Sensitive individuals, such as those with asthma, may experience health effects.

: Sensitive individuals, such as those with asthma, may experience health effects. Red (Unhealthy) : Everyone may begin to experience health effects, and sensitive groups may experience more serious effects.

: Everyone may begin to experience health effects, and sensitive groups may experience more serious effects. Purple (Very Unhealthy) : Health alert; everyone may experience significant health effects.

: Health alert; everyone may experience significant health effects. Maroon (Hazardous): Health warnings of emergency conditions. The entire population is likely to be affected.

By keeping the public informed with real-time updates on these pollutants, including ozone, particle pollution, carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide, and nitrogen dioxide, Universal’s new feature will help guests protect their health while navigating the parks.

Why Is This Important for Universal Guests?

Air quality may not always be a top concern for theme park visitors, but it should be. With thousands of people in close proximity, pollution can quickly escalate, especially during peak visitation times or on days when the air feels heavier. This is particularly relevant when you consider that Universal Orlando Resort attracts guests from around the world, many of whom may have allergies or respiratory issues that can be exacerbated by poor air quality.

Universal’s new AQI feature helps guests feel more at ease by allowing them to access real-time information and make decisions on whether they should adjust their park plans. Whether you have asthma, allergies, or just want to know if the air feels safe to breathe, this update can be a game-changer for your experience at Universal Orlando Resort.

A Smart Move for a Growing Universal Resort Epic Universe

As Universal Orlando Resort continues to grow, the introduction of helpful features like the AQI display shows that the company is committed to providing the best possible experience for all its visitors.

With Epic Universe opening soon, Universal has clearly anticipated the potential challenges that come with a large-scale park in a bustling area. Providing guests with a transparent view of air quality is a smart move that will likely set a precedent for other theme parks to follow.

Universal Orlando Resort’s addition of an air quality feature to its app is not only innovative but essential for guest satisfaction. With Epic Universe’s grand opening on the horizon, this new tool will help ensure visitors enjoy their experience in the healthiest conditions possible. Whether you’re heading to Universal Studios Florida or the new Epic Universe, keeping an eye on air quality is a step toward more informed, comfortable, and enjoyable visits for everyone.

As Universal continues to grow and evolve, this new AQI feature could become an essential part of the theme park experience, especially in an era where guests expect more convenience, transparency, and health-conscious options during their visit.

