Universal To Demolish Roller Coaster After 5,478 Days of Operation—Florida Government Approves

The City of Orlando has officially approved a permit from Universal Orlando Resort to demolish a long-standing highspeed roller coaster after 15 years of operation.

Universal Orlando Resort’s Major Decision

Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, an iconic roller coaster at Universal Studios Florida, has been a topic of conversation for years.

Since its debut in 2009, this Maurer Söhne-designed ride has captured the attention of thrill-seekers with its non-inverted loop, 90-degree vertical climb, and the unique feature that allowed riders to choose their own music playlist during the ride. The bright colors and standout design made Rip Ride Rockit an unforgettable part of Universal’s skyline.

However, over time, the attraction has garnered mixed reviews. While it was initially hailed as a groundbreaking ride, many guests have criticized it for its roughness and outdated appeal. As coaster technology has advanced, Rip Ride Rockit has struggled to keep pace with newer, smoother rides, leaving many visitors disappointed by its jolty, uncomfortable experience.

These concerns, combined with declining interest in the attraction, have led Universal to make a difficult decision.

In a move that has surprised some and relieved others, Universal Orlando Resort has received approval from the South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) to demolish Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit and replace it with a new ride. The permit, filed under Project P830, was submitted by Universal on December 23, 2024, and was approved in mid-February 2025.

Speculation Grows: What Will Replace Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit?

The permit details the construction of a new stormwater management system for the 6.27-acre site where Rip Ride Rockit currently resides. Interestingly, the document also states that the existing attraction will be removed and replaced with a new one, although specifics about the new ride remain under wraps. However, it’s clear that Universal is preparing for a major transformation of this space.

The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) has officially approved Universal Orlando’s Project 830 permit. Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit at Universal Studios Florida will close in early September to make way for a new experience. – @ScottGustin on X

The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) has officially approved Universal Orlando's Project 830 permit. Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit at Universal Studios Florida will close in early September to make way for a new experience. pic.twitter.com/qPcD1fu0hj — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) February 21, 2025

Rip Ride Rockit’s closure is scheduled for early September 2025, marking the end of an era for this coaster. Fans of the ride, which was once known for its high-speed thrills and personalized music experience, will likely have to say goodbye to this once-beloved attraction by the end of next year.

Though Universal has yet to confirm what will replace Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, industry insiders have begun speculating about the future of this space. One particularly exciting possibility is the introduction of a Fast & Furious-themed roller coaster, similar to the one currently under construction at Universal Studios Hollywood.

The Future of Studios: What’s Next for Fans?

A high-speed roller coaster inspired by the blockbuster series Fast & Furious could fit perfectly within Universal Studios Florida, blending action-packed thrills with a beloved film series.

If the new coaster mirrors the one being built at Universal Studios Hollywood, guests could expect cutting-edge technology, high-speed launches, and intense, adrenaline-pumping elements that will leave riders on the edge of their seats.

Industry sources suggest that Intamin, the manufacturer behind Universal’s Jurassic World VelociCoaster, is already contracted for the project, which raises the possibility of a thrilling, high-tech ride that matches the modern standards of coaster design.

Intamin is known for creating some of the most innovative and exciting coasters in the world, and their involvement could signal an unforgettable new attraction for Universal guests.

While Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit will soon become a thing of the past, the future of Universal Studios Florida looks brighter than ever. The park has consistently raised the bar for immersive, thrilling, and cutting-edge experiences, and this upcoming replacement ride is expected to be no exception.

Conclusion: The End of an Era and the Start of Something New at Universal

As Universal continues to expand its offerings, fans can look forward to even more world-class attractions. Whether it’s a Fast & Furious coaster or another surprise, the new ride will no doubt become a must-see experience for both new and returning visitors.

For those who have enjoyed the quirky thrills of Rip Ride Rockit over the years, it will be bittersweet to say goodbye. However, the promise of a fresh, exhilarating ride to take its place offers plenty of reason to stay excited about what’s to come.

As Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit prepares to close its doors in 2025, it’s clear that Universal Orlando Resort is committed to providing new and thrilling experiences for its guests.

While the specific details of the new ride remain a mystery, the speculation surrounding a Fast & Furious roller coaster is an exciting glimpse into what could be in store for the future of Universal Studios Florida. Whether you’re a fan of high-speed chases or simply looking for your next adrenaline rush, Universal’s latest attraction promises to deliver the heart-pounding excitement the park is known for.