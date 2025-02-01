Thousands of Disney Guests Affected by Last Minute Vacation Changes, Starting Today

Disney has issued an urgent notice as it alters vacations for thousands of guests, starting today.

Magical though it may be, no Disney vacation is stress-free. The reality is that going to see the Mouse requires extensive planning, especially with the introduction of features such as Lightning Lane and park reservations.

While we don’t like to play favorites, we will say that we find Walt Disney World Resort to be the most stressful of the bunch in recent years. On the opposite end of the spectrum is Disney Cruise Line. Unlike the fast-paced theme park environment where guests are constantly on the go, a Disney Cruise offers a more laid-back, leisurely experience.

On a cruise, you’re surrounded by stunning ocean views, and the itinerary is designed to allow you time to unwind between activities, whether it’s lounging by the pool, enjoying a spa treatment, or taking full advantage of the complimentary room service. (Speaking from experience? Us? No comment).

However, that doesn’t mean a Disney Cruise isn’t entirely without its complications. In the past, we’ve seen Disney forced to tweak its voyages last minute due to unforeseen circumstances such as hurricanes, protests, or even a casual rescue mission in the middle of the ocean. Disney also rerouted multiple voyages last November in the midst of civil unrest in New Caledonia.

Disney Cruise Line Axes Destination for Thousands of Guests

The latest disruption has impacted the thousands of guests due to embark on a voyage on the Disney Treasure from Port Canaveral today (February 1).

As per an email shared on Reddit by a guest scheduled for today’s departure, Disney has made the decision to scrap Puerto Rico from its itinerary. This came after it was advised by the port in San Juan that the berth originally slated for the Disney Treasure was unavailable due to construction.

Instead, Disney has updated its itinerary to include a day at Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point. This is in addition to the initial visit planned to Disney Castaway Cay, meaning guests can at least have the opportunity to explore both Disney destinations.

Disney is also offering credit to those affected by the changes.

“As appreciation for your understanding of this itinerary change, we will provide each stateroom with a non-refundable, non-transferrable onboard credit of $250, which can be used only during this sailing,” it said. “This onboard credit will automatically appear on the stateroom account and can be used onboard towards the purchase of shipboard services, merchandise, food and beverages, or Port Adventures.”

More About the Disney Treasure

The Disney Treasure is the newest vessel on the Disney Cruise Line, having made its maiden debut in December 2024.

Like all Disney Cruise ships, this features immersive dining inspired by classic movies, including Fiesta on the High Seas – which is inspired by Coco (2017) – and the interactive Worlds of Marvel dining experience. Those looking for a more sophisticated experience can enjoy the ship’s elegant 1923 restaurant, named for the year of The Walt Disney Company’s founding.

The ship’s entertainment includes Disney The Tale of Moana, the much-praised Broadway-style retelling of Moana (2016), Beauty and the Beast, and the original stage show Disney Seas the Adventure.

If it’s thrills you’re after, AquaMouse is a water coaster that features an all-new Mickey and Minnie Mouse short, Curse of the Golden Egg. Other highlights include a lounge inspired by The Lion King (1994) and Wonderland Cinema, where guests can watch the latest Disney releases on the big screen.

Have you ever experienced any disruption on your Disney Cruise Line voyage?