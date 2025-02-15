The Internet Is Shocked by How Much Eggs Cost in Walt Disney World

With the price of eggs rising across the country, some are looking toward Disney, of all places, to save money.

There’s no denying that the average American household has seen the price of groceries, house supplies, cars, and even entertainment rise over the last several years. A large portion of these increases can be attributed to the outbreak of COVID-19, a massive world-changing event that the world still seems to be struggling to recover from.

Due to the recent outbreak of H151 bird flu, the price of eggs specifically has skyrocketed to an all-time high, leaving millions of families with a tough decision to make when they go shopping at their local grocery store.

However, those visiting Walt Disney World may want to double-check the price of eggs on their vacation, as they actually fall under the national average.

Guests Shocked By Cheap Eggs in Walt Disney World

Reddit user theunclescrooge recently shared a photo of their Disney World trip, though the photo wasn’t of the parks or rides but rather eggs. Most, if not all, of Disney World’s hotels feature their own mini-sized grocery store stocked with necessities like milk, bread, cheese, and eggs, though the price of the latter will certainly come as a surprise.

The user pointed out that Artist’s Palette, the small market located at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort, has eggs for $5.49, several dollars under the national average. This revelation went viral within the Disney community, with many being shocked that eggs are actually cheaper in the Disney parks than most places outside.

“It’s a strange world when the price of eggs at WDW is lower than my local grocery store,” said the guest who snapped the photo.

Eggs reached an all-time high of $7.09 in January, and the cost has remained steady across the country. “Regular eggs at my Walmart are that price,” one user commented. “Good deal here.”

While cheap, guests were also quick to point out the cost of a package of bacon, which is priced at $14.99.

“My eyes went directly to the gold-plated bacon they must be selling,” said another.

While inflation certainly influences the price of most goods, the outbreak of bird flu has contributed significantly to the increase in egg prices.

The CDC still says the risk of H5N1 to the public is still low, according to a new report from CNN, though farm workers are at a higher risk.

While guests can certainly save money on eggs, the price of a Walt Disney World vacation may outweigh the savings. Just like the cost of goods throughout the country and around the world, the average price of a Disney World vacation has already steadily risen over the years.

Add on extra upgrades like Disney World’s line-skipping tool Lightning Lane or the resort’s photograph package, and it’s easy for a family of four to pay $6,000 for a trip to “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” Just like this egg loophole, though, there are ways for guests to save cash during their vacation.

Will you be visiting Walt Disney World this year?