Official: Universal Closes Down Iconic Ride for the Foreseeable Future

Universal Orlando Resort is one of the premier theme park destinations in the world, offering an immersive mix of thrilling attractions, cutting-edge entertainment, and beloved characters.

The resort is split into multiple parks, including Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure. While Universal Studios is packed with movie-based rides and experiences, Islands of Adventure is home to some of the most intense and exciting attractions, such as Jurassic World VelociCoaster, The Incredible Hulk Coaster, and Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure.

One of the most refreshing parts of Islands of Adventure, especially during the hot Florida summers, is Toon Lagoon. This cartoon-themed land is designed for guests who don’t mind getting drenched, featuring two standout water rides: Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls and Popeye & Bluto’s Bilge-Rat Barges. The latter is one of the best ways to cool off, but guests visiting Universal in early 2025 will have to make do without it for a little while.

Popeye & Bluto’s Bilge-Rat Barges Closes for Annual Refurbishment

If you were hoping to board a raft and take a wild, drenching ride through the chaotic world of Popeye and Bluto, you’ll have to wait a bit longer. Popeye & Bluto’s Bilge-Rat Barges has officially closed for its annual refurbishment, with construction walls blocking access to the attraction. The closure is expected to last through March 15, 2025.

This annual maintenance period is nothing new for Universal’s water rides. Given how much wear and tear they endure—especially in a high-capacity, high-moisture environment—regular upkeep is necessary to keep everything in working order. During this downtime, crews typically address technical issues, perform deep cleaning, and make any needed updates to ensure the ride remains in top shape for the rest of the year.

A Look at Popeye & Bluto’s Bilge-Rat Barges

For those unfamiliar with the attraction, Popeye & Bluto’s Bilge-Rat Barges is a river rapids ride that takes guests on a soaking adventure through Popeye’s world as they try to help him rescue Olive Oyl from Bluto. Along the way, riders encounter waterfalls, rapids, and some unexpected water effects that ensure nobody escapes dry. Unlike Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls, which features a thrilling drop, this ride is all about unpredictable waves and relentless splashes.

The ride, which opened with Islands of Adventure in 1999, has remained a fan-favorite for those who love water attractions. It’s one of the most drenching rides in the park—so much so that some guests even bring ponchos, while others fully embrace the soaking.

What’s Affected by the Closure?

The refurbishment doesn’t just impact the ride itself. Construction walls also block access to Me Ship, The Olive, the interactive water play area located nearby. Interestingly, Universal’s app doesn’t list Me Ship, The Olive as closed, but given its proximity to Bilge-Rat Barges, it’s likely to be at least partially inaccessible during the refurbishment.

When Will the Ride Reopen?

As of now, Universal has scheduled the ride to reopen on March 15, 2025. However, these dates are always subject to change based on the progress of maintenance. While it might be disappointing for guests visiting in the next few weeks, this type of upkeep ensures the ride stays operational (and soaking wet) for years to come.

For those visiting in the meantime, Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls is still open and offers its own version of splash-filled chaos, with a thrilling log flume drop that guarantees a soaking. And of course, there’s always the option of standing near the ride’s splash zones if you’re looking for a quick cool-down!

Are you disappointed about Popeye & Bluto’s Bilge-Rat Barges being closed, or do you usually skip it during your visit? Let us know what you think!