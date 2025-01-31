Universal Studios Closes Down Renowned Location: Sign Removed as All Offerings Now Displaced

Universal Studios Florida is undergoing one of the most dramatic transformations in its history as it gears up for the highly anticipated grand opening of Epic Universe in 2025.

Universal Shuts Down Memorable Location After More Than 30 Years

With construction in full swing, the resort is making significant updates to enhance guest experiences across its theme parks. Universal Studios Florida, in particular, is seeing a wave of changes, and one of the latest updates involves the closure of a long-standing retail location at the park’s entrance.

Longtime guests of Universal Studios Florida may notice a missing staple near the park’s entrance. On Location, the popular gift shop that greeted visitors upon arrival, has officially closed its doors. For years, this store served as a go-to spot for last-minute essentials, including hats, sunglasses, and suncare products. In addition, it was the main photo pick-up location for My Universal Photos, allowing guests to collect their professional park pictures before heading home.

While Universal Orlando has not yet made an official statement regarding the closure, sources indicate that Studio Sweets, a beloved candy shop currently housed inside the Universal Studios Store, may be relocating to this newly vacated space.

Where Can Guests Pick Up Their Photos Now?

For those who frequently utilize My Universal Photos, fear not—the service is still available within Universal Studios Florida. With the closure of On Location, guests can now pick up their professionally captured theme park memories at It’s a Wrap Gift Shop, located near the park’s exit.

Current of the redo of the camera shop at front of Universal Studios Florida. With recently added landmarks of the resort graphics on the fence. – @bioreconstruct on X

Current of the redo of the camera shop at front of Universal Studios Florida. With recently added landmarks of the resort graphics on the fence. pic.twitter.com/F3t1UGn0al — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) January 29, 2025

The change comes as Universal continues to reimagine and optimize its guest experience, ensuring that services and attractions align with the resort’s ever-evolving vision.

The closing of On Location suggests that Universal Orlando Resort is reallocating its retail footprint to better serve guests as new attractions and expansions take shape. The rumored move of Studio Sweets could signal a broader reshuffling of shopping experiences inside the park, potentially making room for new retail or entertainment offerings in the future.

With Universal’s major focus on Epic Universe, the company is strategically positioning itself to enhance guest satisfaction while keeping up with the increasing demand for immersive theme park experiences. As a result, more closures, relocations, and refurbishments may be expected in the months leading up to 2025.

What’s Next for Universal Studios Florida?

While the closure of On Location marks the end of an era for a beloved Universal Studios Florida gift shop, it also represents an exciting new chapter in the park’s evolution. With Epic Universe set to open in just over a year, Universal Orlando Resort is pulling out all the stops to ensure its flagship park remains a world-class destination for entertainment and adventure.

Theme park fans should keep an eye out for further updates as Universal continues to transform and expand in preparation for its next big milestone. Whether it’s new stores, refreshed attractions, or entirely new lands, Universal Studios Florida is on the brink of one of the most thrilling eras in its history.

What are your thoughts on this location shutting down? Will you miss it? What is Universal Studios Florida cooking up now? Sound off in the comments below!