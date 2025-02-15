REPORT: Magic Kingdom Redevelopment Ensues in Two Weeks, Destruction of Classic Area Incoming

According to a recent report, redevelopment work on a major area at Magic Kingdom Park could start in just two weeks.

A significant number of changes are coming to Walt Disney World Resort in the coming years, with the bulk hitting Magic Kingdom. Orlando’s OG Disney park is set to add two new lands – Villains Land and a Cars Land – as well as a brand-new nighttime parade, Disney Starlight.

While the latter will debut at some point this summer, the rest of the park’s developments are still a few years down the line. Before Disney can properly start work on both Villains Land and Cars Land, it needs to conduct some major redevelopment of the area currently occupied by Tom Sawyer Island and the Rivers of America.

In short, the Rivers of America are set to be drained and filled to create more real estate for the construction of both lands. This has proven deeply controversial with many Disney fans, arguing that the Rivers of America – which has been there since the park opened in 1971 – is one of the increasingly few dynamic features that set Magic Kingdom apart from your standard theme park.

Disney itself has faced issues with getting the necessary approval to fill in the Rivers of America. In 2024, the South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) issued a six-page Request for More Information (RAI) regarding its basin stormwater modifications before it would give Disney its permit. Disney later requested a 60-day extension.

While it’s still awaiting this permit, the latest development has seen Disney share information on a construction bidding website that lists its targeted start date as March 1, as per local realtor Ken Pozek (via Blog Mickey). In other words, work could begin on transforming Magic Kingdom in just two weeks.

Of course, this would suggest that Disney is extremely close to getting the green light to go ahead with development.

This wouldn’t impact guests just yet – for one thing, Disney is yet to announce a closure date for the Rivers of America or Tom Sawyer Island – but would instead likely begin with backstage prep work. The bulk of the 300+ acres covered by Disney’s water management permit resides in forested areas located northwest of Magic Kingdom.

Interestingly, this construction bid page is titled simply “Disney Magic Kingdom Expansion – Villains Land,” making no mention of the planned Cars area. It also clarifies that the Villains Land will feature a roller coaster and an indoor ride, seemingly dispelling initial rumors that it would house multiple coasters.

These updates all track with Chairperson of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts Josh D’Amaro’s comments in November 2024 that work would begin on the Villains Land “very, very soon.”

This land is arguably one of the most anticipated projects to ever hit Walt Disney World Resort, with a Disney Villains area rumored to varying extents for several years now. For a time, some fans were convinced that Disney was planning to construct an entire Disney Villains theme park.

When the land debuts, it will apparently take inspiration from 13 of Disney’s classic bad guys.

“Their evil ambitions give us endless possibilities to tell new stories. This new land will be home to the villains you know and loathe,” explained D’Amaro at D23 Brazil, standing in front of portraits of the Queen of Hearts, Jafar, Lady Tremaine, Yzma, Cruella de Vil, Captain Hook, Gaston, Mother Gothel, Ursula, Hades, Chernabog, the Evil Queen, and Maleficent.

D’Amaro went on to explain the land’s concept further. “In our story, a mysterious spell has been cast, summoning villains from every realm,” he said. “In this land, heroes don’t come to save the day — and there may not be a happily ever after!”

Are you more hyped for Cars Land or Disney’s new Villains Land?