Beloved Disney Restaurant Finally Gets Reopening Date!

One of the many things that make Disneyland Resort so special is all the delicious food they have to offer. Sure, there are traditional offerings like cheeseburgers, pizza, and chicken tenders. However, there are so many unique things that you can get there that can make your trip truly memorable. Offerings like the pickle corn dog, Monte Cristo sandwich, DOLE Whip, specialty churros, and more are things that many guests look forward to eating time after time.

While every guest has their preference, one of the most popular dining spots at Disneyland Resort is the Jolly Holiday Bakery Café. The Mary Poppins (1964)-themed dining spot is known for delicious offerings like fresh-baked cinnamon rolls, grilled cheese sandwiches with tomato soup, and scrumptious desserts like the Mickey Raspberry Macaron and the Matterhorn Macaroon.

And seldom is there a time of year when guests can’t get a specialty offering like the Thanks-Mas sandwich or a festive brownie. The quick-service restaurant is so popular that the line is typically out the door, and mobile orders can quickly run out.

Last month, much to guests’ dismay, the Jolly Holiday closed for refurbishment. What made the closure even worse was the fact that no opening date was shared, so no one knew when they would be able to enjoy some of their favorite treats again.

However, we are happy to announce that that has changed, and we know exactly when the Jolly Holiday will reopen!

Mark your calendars, because, according to the Disneyland Resort website, the whimsical eatery will begin serving guests on March 22!

Even though Jolly Holiday has been closed for one month, another quick-service spot has stepped up to help guests get their breakfast fix. Located next to the Candy Palace and Jolly Holiday, Refreshment Corner has been serving breakfast daily from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m.

In addition to offering its signature Spicy Firefly Chips and Cinnamon Roll Pretzel, Refreshment Corner is also serving bacon, egg, and cheese croissants, blueberry muffins, Matterhorn Macaroons, and more.

While the restaurant will continue to open early, we do not know if it will continue to serve the same breakfast options as Jolly Holiday, or if it will go back to focusing on pretzels and a variety of specialty hot dogs.

While it’s been disappointing not to be able to enjoy the Jolly Holiday Bakery Café during our Disneyland days, it will be exciting to see how nice it looks once the refurbishment is complete.

So, make sure to mark your calendar, since March 22 is only a few weeks away!

Do you love dining at the Jolly Holiday when you visit Disneyland? What are some of your favorite dishes? Let us know in the comments!