Disney Security Screams at Rude Guest, Confrontation Ensues

Disney theme parks are supposed to be magical places, where any dream can come true as long as you have some faith, trust, and pixie dust. Disney cast members work incredibly hard to keep that magic alive. Unfortunately, an increasingly rude number of guests are making their jobs harder every day.

It’s pretty much common knowledge that Disney cast members are expected to maintain a calm and composed demeanor at all times, regardless of how they are being treated, but their patience is wearing thin.

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It’s always satisfying seeing a guest get put in their place after they mistreat a cast member. If their behavior is particularly egregious, Disney might even remove the guests from the park property and ban them from returning.

One guest recently visited Disneyland Resort — AKA The Happiest Place on Earth — and saw firsthand what can happen when you get on security’s bad side.

The lines for Disneyland security can get quite long, and guests might have to wait a while to get through. Tempers can get a bit short, but that is no excuse for what the guest says happened.

Related: Disney Introduces Enhanced Security Measures: New Entry Policies To Affect Millions of Guests

According to Reddit user StephInVegas, she had just gotten through Disneyland security when she heard a guard shouting at another guest. The guest had apparently been disrespectful to the security guard, who was not simply going to take the disrespect.

Here is the OP’s (Original Poster) story.

Had just gotten through security at Downtown Disney and I hear a man yell, “EXCUSE ME” so loud it genuinely made me jump. See the security guard following a guest and shouting, “What did you just say? What did you just say to me? Say it to my face.” And the guest was clearly nervous. Security cast member says “I heard you calling me profanities as you were walking away. Say it to my face. What did you call me? I’m going to call my lead so you can tell him what you just called me.” We were walking as this transpired, but the guest was being extremely condescending and saying “great, call him!” And was trying to walk away quickly from the situation. No idea what ended up happening, but the security cast member was very heated and it was so satisfying to watch this guest get called out.

Related: Former Cast Member: Kindness is the Best Way to Get “Magical Moments”

The comment section was full of guests and former cast members sharing their stories about unruly and downright rude guests. Several former cast members said that they had been called names multiple times, and that the female cast members found themselves being targeted more than their male counterparts.

Previous cast member here and have been called names while just doing my job. It’s not fun and cast put up with a lot but name calling is out of hand especially male guest against female cast members. The security cast does a great job! Mine asked me to point him out and he was heading out for the night so they couldn’t escalate to ask him to leave but his wife was in for a surprise wondering why security was up on her husband!

Unfortunately, we do not know what happened to the disrespectful guest who was at the center of OP’s story. However, based on how angry the security guard was, it wouldn’t be surprising to learn that the guest was escorted back to their car and not allowed to enter the theme parks.

Disney security guards work incredibly hard to keep everyone safe, but they are not all perfect. If you have a bad experience with Disney security, do not confront them. Simply go to guest services and tell them your experience.

Have you ever seen a guest be rude to Disney security? What happened? Let us know in the comments!