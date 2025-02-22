Disneyland Pursues Legal Document to Access Guest Cellphones—Here’s Why It Matters

For years, Disneyland guests have struggled with a frustrating issue inside one of the resort’s newest attractions: Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway.

Disneyland Files Permit to Extend Cell Coverage in Runaway Railway Show Building

The beloved dark ride, which debuted in early 2023 at Disneyland Park’s reimagined Mickey’s Toontown, has been a massive hit among visitors. However, once inside the show building, many guests experience a complete loss of cell service, preventing phone calls, texts, and mobile data usage.

Now, Disneyland Resort is taking steps to fix the issue by filing a permit to install a system that will extend cell coverage within the attraction.

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, a trackless dark ride filled with vibrant animation and stunning special effects, takes guests through a zany adventure inspired by the modern Mickey Mouse cartoons. While the ride itself is a guest favorite, the loss of cell service has led to complaints from visitors who find themselves disconnected while waiting in line or boarding the ride.

This issue has been especially problematic for guests trying to communicate with their party members, check wait times, or access Disneyland’s Lightning Lane system to book their next Lightning Lane. Parents with children on the ride, friends trying to meet up after the attraction, or even those monitoring urgent messages have all expressed frustration at the unexpected dead zone.

Permit Filed to Enhance Cellular Coverage

To address these concerns, Disneyland has officially filed a permit to install a Distributed Antenna System (DAS) inside Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway’s show building. This system is designed to boost cell signal strength, ensuring guests can maintain connectivity throughout the attraction.

While the timeline for installation has not yet been revealed, this step signals a commitment from Disneyland to improving the guest experience and resolving long-standing issues with cell reception inside the ride.

Disneyland Resort has previously implemented similar systems in high-traffic areas of the parks where cell service tends to drop. By adding this technology to the show building, Disneyland aims to ensure that guests no longer experience disruptions when trying to use their phones.

The loss of cellular connection inside certain Disneyland attractions isn’t a new phenomenon. Many rides are housed in massive, enclosed show buildings constructed with thick concrete and steel, which can block wireless signals. Attractions like Space Mountain, Indiana Jones Adventure, and even portions of Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance have also been known to experience signal interference.

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway’s location in Mickey’s Toontown further complicates the issue. Since Toontown was closed for an extended refurbishment and reopened with the new attraction, the infrastructure may not have included updated cellular enhancements at the time of construction.

The permit filing suggests that Disneyland recognizes this oversight and is actively working to bring the attraction up to modern connectivity standards.

Guest Reactions and What to Expect Next

The news of the permit filing has been met with positive reactions from Disneyland fans who have voiced concerns over the issue since the ride’s debut. Frequent parkgoers and Magic Key holders have taken to social media to share their relief that the problem is finally being addressed.

Many guests have pointed out that staying connected inside the attraction is crucial for keeping in touch with family and managing their theme park plans efficiently.

While Disneyland has yet to announce an official completion date for the cell coverage upgrade, guests can likely expect improvements in the coming months. Once the new system is installed, visitors should experience stronger reception, faster data speeds, and the ability to stay connected while enjoying the attraction.

Final Thoughts: A Small but Important Upgrade for Disneyland Guests

Disneyland’s decision to enhance cell coverage inside Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway may seem like a minor fix, but for guests who rely on their phones for navigation, communication, and mobile services, it’s a welcome change.

As theme parks continue to integrate more digital services—such as mobile ordering, virtual queues, and Lightning Lane reservations—ensuring reliable connectivity becomes increasingly important.

This permit filing is just one example of how Disneyland Resort continues to refine its offerings to improve the overall guest experience. Whether it’s through attraction enhancements, park expansions, or small but meaningful upgrades like this one, Disneyland remains committed to making every visit as seamless and enjoyable as possible.

Stay tuned for updates on when this improvement will go live, and in the meantime, be prepared for a slight signal drop when entering Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway—at least for now!