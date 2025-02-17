Disneyland Proposals Ruined on Valentine’s Day, Video Shows Official Shutdown

Anyone planning a Valentine’s Day proposal at Disneyland Park was left disappointed as one of the Southern California theme park’s most romantic locations faced sudden construction.

The wishing well in Snow White Grotto has been part of Disneyland Park since it opened on July 17, 1955. For over 70 years, guests have tossed coins into the area’s wishing well and waterfall. That money is collected and donated to children’s charities like the Make-A-Wish Foundation and Give Kids the World.

But coins weren’t the only thing to fall in the Snow White Grotto wishing well last year. In a now-deleted video, Instagram influencer @brightyoungleerah fell into the wishing well while filming social media content. The Disney Park guest deleted the clip after it gained traction but confirmed that she fell in on another social media network. Luckily, the content creator didn’t appear to have been injured.

Wishing wells are popular proposal locations at Disneyland Park, Magic Kingdom Park, and the international Disneyland theme parks. What’s more romantic than making your one true love your wish come true?

Unfortunately, Disneyland Park guests were disappointed to find the Snow White Grotto wishing well undergoing unannounced refurbishment on Valentine’s Day. Instagram user @mandalodien shared this video of the wishing well without its roof, writing:

Well if you were looking forward to taking VDay or GDay pics, sorry 😭 Sound is from Totally Spies!

The wishing well is also a popular spot for content creators like the one who fell into it last year. Undoubtedly, many influencers who showed up to Disneyland Park in their Valentine’s Day finest left without their themed photos and videos.

It’s unclear when Disneyland Park plans to complete the wishing well renovation. However, it could have something to do with Disneyland Resort‘s upcoming 70th-anniversary celebrations, as the Southern California Disney park previously promised to add sparkling decorations to Sleeping Beauty Castle. The celebration officially begins on May 16, 2025, though Disneyland Resort’s 70th birthday isn’t until July 17.

