Influencer Falls Into Disney Park Wishing Well

A Disneyland Resort guest fell into Snow White’s Wishing Well this week while posing for photos. She later shared a video of the incident on Instagram.

Lyra Tan (@brightyoungleerah) regularly shares photos and reels wearing curated, colorful outfits throughout Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, and Downtown Disney with over 1,000 followers. The Wishing Well video deviated from her typical content but quickly amassed hundreds of comments.

Tan deleted the video shortly after posting it, but a viewer shared the following screenshot. The user also claimed Tan admitted to “filing a complaint with Guest Services” and “asking for compensation,” though Inside the Magic could not confirm these allegations without access to the original Instagram post.

Though Tan deleted the video sometime after posting it, she confirmed that she fell into the Disneyland Wishing Well on X (formerly known as Twitter).

“I would like everyone to know that I fell into Snow White’s Wishing Well at Disneyland and I’m using that as an excuse to not do anything this week ✌🏽,” Tan wrote on February 12.

Inside the Magic was unable to locate any further footage of the incident.

Snow White Grotto and Wishing Well at Disneyland Park

After a case of hand-sculpted Snow White and the Seven Dwarves (1937) statues arrived at Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney and his Imagineers were faced with a problem: the artist made Snow White the same height as Happy, Dopey, Sleepy, Doc, Bashful, and Dopey. When conceiving Snow White Grotto, Disney Legend John Hench positioned the original Disney Princess atop the cavern, using forced perspective to make her appear larger. According to D23, Walt Disney Imagineering honored his creativity by recreating Snow White Grotto at Tokyo Disneyland–complete with a same-height Snow White figure.

Walt Disney added Snow White’s Wishing Well to the area to discourage guests from throwing coins into the Sleeping Beauty Castle moat. As a bonus, the coins are collected and donated to charities like the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

