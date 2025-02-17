Disneyland Locks Out Thousands, Upcoming Theme Park Access Revoked

We have disappointing news for Magic Key Pass holders hoping to celebrate Disneyland Resort’s upcoming 70th anniversary… All Disneyland Park reservations for May 16, 2025–the official start of the celebration–have sold out.

Disneyland Resort’s 70th birthday isn’t until July 17, but the Southern California Disney park previously announced that the party would begin on May 16. At D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, Disneyland Resort revealed its official 70th-anniversary logo and teased new and returning entertainment offerings, limited-edition anniversary merchandise, and new costumes for Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, and Pluto. Disneyland Resort also hinted at reviving the Wondrous Journeys fireworks show and anniversary decorations for Sleeping Beauty Castle.

Disneyland Resort is holding some celebrations until its actual birthday. On July 17, a new verse will be added to “it’s a small world” in honor of the late Sherman brothers, who wrote the now iconic tune.

The same day, “Walt Disney – A Magical Life” will debut at the Main Street Opera House, temporarily replacing Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln. After the show’s initial run, the two will alternate. The all-new show will feature the first-ever Walt Disney animatronic and a collection of historic memorabilia from Walt Disney Imagineering and the Walt Disney Archives.

Unfortunately, Magic Key Pass holders who don’t already have Disney Park Pass reservations for May 16 will have to wait at least one day to visit Disneyland Park during the 70th-anniversary celebration. According to the Disneyland Resort app and website, Disneyland Park reservations are sold out for Magic Key Pass holders on May 16. Reservations for Disney California Adventure Park are still available.

Disneyland Park reservations are still available on May 16 for guests with standard date-based theme park tickets.

Disneyland Resort’s Magic Key Pass program is the Southern California equivalent of Walt Disney World Resort’s Annual Pass program. It offers four tiers: Inspire Key, Believe Key, Enchant Key, and Imagine Key. All four have varying block-out dates and require Disney Park Pass reservations to enter Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park.

