Disney World Braces for Record Crowds Ahead of Major Sudden Upcoming Change

Disney World fans are in for a treat!

Disney World EPCOT’s Latest Update: Early Entry Now Includes Cosmic Rewind

Beginning February 25, 2025, EPCOT’s Early Entry lineup will include the thrilling Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, giving guests staying at Disney Resort hotels and select partner hotels a unique chance to experience this blockbuster roller coaster with a shorter wait time. The highly anticipated update comes as Cosmic Rewind transitions from the Virtual Queue system to a traditional standby line on the same date.

With Early Entry, eligible guests can access the park 30 minutes before its official opening time, ensuring they can enjoy top-tier attractions without the usual rush of park-goers. Cosmic Rewind is already part of EPCOT’s Extended Evening Hours for deluxe resort guests, but with this new addition to Early Entry, it promises to be a game changer for visitors who want to beat the crowds.

As of February 25, EPCOT’s Early Entry offerings will include some of the park’s most beloved attractions, now with the addition of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. This immersive indoor roller coaster, themed to the popular Marvel franchise, has been a fan-favorite since it opened, and now it’s part of the exclusive lineup for Early Entry guests.

What’s New for Early Entry at EPCOT?

In addition to Cosmic Rewind, the following attractions will be available to Early Entry guests:

Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure

Frozen Ever After

Test Track (subject to ongoing refurbishment)

(subject to ongoing refurbishment) Soarin’ Around the World

Mission: SPACE

Spaceship Earth

The Seas with Nemo & Friends

This exciting update is expected to shift crowd patterns in the morning, as Cosmic Rewind will likely become one of the top priorities for guests trying to maximize their time in the park.

Lightning Lane Access Continues for Cosmic Rewind

For those who prefer to skip the wait entirely, Disney continues to offer Lightning Lane access for Cosmic Rewind through the Lightning Lane Single Pass or the Lightning Lane Premier Pass. This feature allows guests to purchase expedited entry, making it even easier to experience the thrill of this high-speed, gravity-defying coaster without the usual lines.

For Early Entry guests, the opportunity to ride Cosmic Rewind during the 30-minute head start will be especially attractive, as the standby line is likely to grow quickly once regular park hours begin.

Which Hotels Offer Early Entry at Disney World?

Early Entry is available for guests staying at Disney Resort hotels and select partner hotels. The full list of participating hotels includes iconic Disney properties such as:

Additionally, guests staying at select partner hotels such as the Walt Disney World Dolphin Hotel, Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace, and Four Seasons Resort Orlando will also enjoy the Early Entry benefit.

This perk allows registered guests to get ahead of the crowds, ensuring they can experience some of EPCOT’s most popular rides, like Cosmic Rewind, before regular park visitors arrive.

EPCOT’s Updated Early Entry Lineup: A Look Ahead

With the addition of Cosmic Rewind, EPCOT’s Early Entry offerings are shaping up to be a must-have benefit for Disney World vacationers. The combination of high-demand attractions like Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, Frozen Ever After, and now Cosmic Rewind makes this early access time even more valuable.

As always, Early Entry is available to registered guests staying at Disney Resort hotels and select partner resorts. Whether you’re a seasoned Disney fan or visiting for the first time, taking advantage of this exclusive benefit can help you make the most of your visit to EPCOT.

Disney World is always evolving, and updates like the addition of Cosmic Rewind to Early Entry are just the latest example of how the resort continues to enhance the guest experience. Stay tuned for more news and updates, and get ready to plan your next magical Disney World adventure!