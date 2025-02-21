Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks » Walt Disney World

Disney World Issues Disappointing Announcement

in Walt Disney World

Posted on by Emmanuel Detres 3 Comments
The Walt Disney World Resort entrance sign as cars drive underneath

Credit: Inside the Magic

For Disney World fans planning a visit to EPCOT on February 21 or 22, 2025, there’s some important news.

Mickey Mouse stands in front of the iconic geodesic sphere at EPCOT, showcasing a charming Disney Loungefly Bag against a clear blue sky and fountains at Disney World.
Credit: Inside the Magic

Disney World Park Fully Booked for Annual Passholders—Here’s What You Need to Know

Annual Passholder reservations have hit capacity. This unexpected demand has left many wondering what’s driving the surge and how it could impact future visits to the parks.

While this is great news for Disney’s attendance numbers, it raises questions about guest accessibility, reservation policies, and strategies for maximizing a trip to the Most Magical Place on Earth. Let’s dive into the reasons behind EPCOT’s high demand and what this means for the theme park experience.

A combination of major events and limited-time experiences has made EPCOT the hottest ticket at Disney World this week. Here’s why.

A night scene showing the back view of a family wearing Mickey Mouse hats, gazing at the illuminated Spaceship Earth at EPCOT.
Credit: Disney

Final Weekend of the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, which has been running since January 17, 2025, is coming to a close on February 24. As one of the most beloved seasonal festivals at Disney World, it draws food lovers, art enthusiasts, and entertainment seekers who want to enjoy its culinary delights, interactive art experiences, and live performances before they disappear for another year.

With the festival ending, many guests are making a last-minute push to visit, significantly increasing demand for EPCOT reservations.

One of the biggest runDisney events of the year, the Princess Half Marathon Weekend, is in full swing. The event brings thousands of runners and spectators to Disney World, many of whom head to EPCOT to celebrate their achievements post-race. With the race’s start and finish areas near the park, it’s a natural gathering spot, further contributing to the park’s capacity issues.

A group of six young adults in front of EPCOT's Spaceship Earth at nighttime
Credit: Disney

What Does This Mean for Future Disney World Visits?

The high demand for EPCOT reservations raises an important question: Will Disney adjust its park reservation system to accommodate peak times better? With popular events like runDisney races and seasonal festivals, it’s clear that EPCOT—and Disney World as a whole—sees fluctuating attendance trends that might warrant more flexible policies for Annual Passholders.

This also highlights the ongoing challenges with Disney’s reservation system, which has been a point of contention among passholders since its introduction. While capacity restrictions ensure a smoother guest experience, many long-time visitors feel limited by the requirement to book visits in advance.

If this trend continues, we could see Disney making adjustments to how park reservations work, particularly during high-demand seasons. Potential changes could include:

  • Expanding the number of available reservations for passholders
  • Introducing more same-day reservation availability
  • Adjusting the park-hopping policy to allow earlier access
A young boy with a big smile is standing between two large, costumed Disney character performers—Mickey Mouse on the left and Pluto on the right.
Credit: Disney

What Are the Options for Guests Without EPCOT Reservations?

If you’re an Annual Passholder or ticket holder without a reservation, don’t worry—there are still ways to enjoy EPCOT this weekend.

Disney’s policy allows Annual Passholders to enter EPCOT without a reservation after 2 p.m., as long as the park is not at full operational capacity. This means that while reservations are maxed out, there’s still a good chance of entering the park later in the day.

Guests with Park Hopper tickets or eligible passholders can enter another Disney park first and then hop over to EPCOT after 2 p.m. As of now, Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom still have availability, making this a viable option for those looking to experience multiple parks in one day.

Three women enjoying a night out, smiling and laughing at Disney After Hours. The woman in the center is taking a bite of a dessert, and the background features colorful, out-of-focus lights creating a lively atmosphere at Walt Disney World in 2025.
Credit: Disney

What This Could Mean for Disney World’s Future

EPCOT’s full reservation status is a sign of Disney World’s continued popularity and the strong demand for its unique festivals and events. As the resort continues to evolve, balancing accessibility for passholders and maximizing attendance will remain a key challenge.

This situation could push Disney to refine its park reservation policies, especially for high-traffic periods. It’s possible that Disney might:

  • Increase park capacity limits for passholders on special event days
  • Offer early-access reservations for Annual Passholders during peak seasons
  • Enhance virtual queue options for high-demand experiences within the parks

Regardless of what changes may come, one thing is certain—Disney World remains a top destination for guests from around the world, and EPCOT continues to be a major draw, especially during its seasonal events.

For now, if you’re heading to EPCOT this weekend, plan ahead, take advantage of park hopping, and consider a late-afternoon visit to ensure you don’t miss out on the magic.

A person dressed as Alice from Alice in Wonderland poses outdoors in a garden, wearing a light blue dress with puffed sleeves, a white apron, white tights, and a black headband. The background shows greenery and trees.
Credit: Disney

Final Thoughts for Disney World Guests

While EPCOT hitting reservation capacity may be frustrating for some, it’s a testament to the park’s ongoing popularity and the value of Disney’s festivals and events. With the right planning and flexibility, guests can still enjoy all that EPCOT has to offer—even on a fully booked day.

What do you think about Disney’s park reservation system? Do you think changes are needed? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: WDWMagic

in Walt Disney World

Tagged:Annual PassholderDisney GuestsEpcot

Emmanuel Detres

Since first stepping inside the Magic Kingdom at nine years old, I knew I was destined to be a theme Park enthusiast. Although I consider myself a theme Park junkie, I still have much to learn and discover about Disney. Universal Orlando Resort has my heart; being an Annual Passholder means visiting my favorite places on Earth when possible! When I’m not writing about Disney, Universal, or entertainment news, you’ll find me cruising on my motorcycle, hiking throughout my local metro parks, or spending quality time with my girlfriend, family, or friends.

View Comments (3)