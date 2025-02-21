Disney World Issues Disappointing Announcement

For Disney World fans planning a visit to EPCOT on February 21 or 22, 2025, there’s some important news.

Disney World Park Fully Booked for Annual Passholders—Here’s What You Need to Know

Annual Passholder reservations have hit capacity. This unexpected demand has left many wondering what’s driving the surge and how it could impact future visits to the parks.

While this is great news for Disney’s attendance numbers, it raises questions about guest accessibility, reservation policies, and strategies for maximizing a trip to the Most Magical Place on Earth. Let’s dive into the reasons behind EPCOT’s high demand and what this means for the theme park experience.

A combination of major events and limited-time experiences has made EPCOT the hottest ticket at Disney World this week. Here’s why.

Final Weekend of the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, which has been running since January 17, 2025, is coming to a close on February 24. As one of the most beloved seasonal festivals at Disney World, it draws food lovers, art enthusiasts, and entertainment seekers who want to enjoy its culinary delights, interactive art experiences, and live performances before they disappear for another year.

With the festival ending, many guests are making a last-minute push to visit, significantly increasing demand for EPCOT reservations.

One of the biggest runDisney events of the year, the Princess Half Marathon Weekend, is in full swing. The event brings thousands of runners and spectators to Disney World, many of whom head to EPCOT to celebrate their achievements post-race. With the race’s start and finish areas near the park, it’s a natural gathering spot, further contributing to the park’s capacity issues.

What Does This Mean for Future Disney World Visits?

The high demand for EPCOT reservations raises an important question: Will Disney adjust its park reservation system to accommodate peak times better? With popular events like runDisney races and seasonal festivals, it’s clear that EPCOT—and Disney World as a whole—sees fluctuating attendance trends that might warrant more flexible policies for Annual Passholders.

This also highlights the ongoing challenges with Disney’s reservation system, which has been a point of contention among passholders since its introduction. While capacity restrictions ensure a smoother guest experience, many long-time visitors feel limited by the requirement to book visits in advance.

If this trend continues, we could see Disney making adjustments to how park reservations work, particularly during high-demand seasons. Potential changes could include:

Expanding the number of available reservations for passholders

Introducing more same-day reservation availability

Adjusting the park-hopping policy to allow earlier access