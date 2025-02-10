Masses Overwhelm EPCOT, Family Vacation Plans Tested

Crowds overwhelmed EPCOT this weekend, according to numerous Walt Disney World Resort guests. Families struggled to take in attractions and enjoy EPCOT International Festival of the Arts booths without lengthy wait times.

EPCOT, Walt Disney World Resort’s second theme park, has plenty to offer crowds. It’s home to the World Showcase, where guests of all ages can learn about eleven different countries, as well as technologically advanced attractions like Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind and Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure. Currently, the Central Florida Disney park is hosting the International Festival of the Arts, featuring artist booths, limited-time cuisine, Disney on Broadway performances, and interactive experiences for guests of all ages.

On Saturday, February 8, EPCOT’s crowd levels overwhelmed Walt Disney World Resort guests. Redditor u/Vast-Badger-6912 reached out to other Disney Parks fans, asking, “What’s going on in EPCOT Today?”

“Seems like there is a larger than normal crowd for today,” the Disney Park guest wrote. “Is it just Saturday, or is there something else going on today at EPCOT that I’m missing?”

Other Disney Park guests shared similar experiences.

“It really was crazy,” u/Rockabye_Felicia commented. “We went back last night and it was better than the day hours.”

“It was really crowded!” u/vrmvrmhotwheels echoed. “We got there first thing but after 12 it definitely got more crowded. We had a good time though.”

Walt Disney World Resort fans offered multiple possible explanations for the unusually high crowds.

“[Festival of the Arts] and lots of Florida Residents are blocked out next weekend, so they are getting it in while they can,” u/LibrarianExciting244 wrote.

Others pointed out that the warm weather probably influenced local Annual Passholders to visit EPCOT, especially after the historic cold front that hit Central Florida in January.

“It’s Saturday and the weather is nice,” said u/KnockKnock-Nevermind.

Additionally, high school cheerleading competitions at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex from February 7 to 10 sent “hoards of teenagers” and their families into Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park.

“Of course kids in Disney are always gonna be there, but there were literal hoards of them everywhere,” u/devou5 wrote. “So annoying.”

When is the best time of year to visit Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park? Share your opinion with Inside the Magic in the comments!