Disney Seals Jack Sparrow’s Future, Quickly Deletes Official ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Update

Earlier today, the Disney Parks X account shared some exciting news for fans of Pirates of the Caribbean—a new stage show featuring Captain Jack Sparrow was announced for the Disney Adventure, the newest addition to the Disney Cruise Line fleet. However, the post was promptly removed, leaving fans to speculate about the reasons behind the sudden retraction.

Fortunately, the official press release detailing the announcement is still active, giving us a glimpse into what was originally shared. The new show, Captain Jack Sparrow & The Siren Queen, was described as an action-packed performance where Captain Jack and his pirate crew battle a massive ink-squirting squid and hunt for a rare treasure.

The show, which will be performed on the Disney Imagination Garden stage aboard the Disney Adventure, promises to bring the excitement of the high seas to life with swashbuckling adventure, comedy, and plenty of “Yo ho!” moments for audiences of all ages.

Disney fans were initially thrilled by the news.

Captain Jack Sparrow & The Siren Queen is part of a larger offering of new entertainment onboard the Disney Adventure, which is set to sail its maiden voyage on December 15, 2025, from Singapore. It’s clear that Disney continues to see the enduring appeal of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, even without new films on the horizon.

Despite the excitement, the sudden removal of the X post raised some questions. However, it seems that the removal is not connected to Johnny Depp’s involvement with the character of Captain Jack Sparrow, but rather due to reasons unrelated to the actor’s legal battles or his portrayal of the famous pirate. As the original press release still stands, it seems likely that the show will still come to fruition as planned.

Scott Gustin also shared the news on X, “Disney Cruise Line shared new details about “Duffy and The Friend Ship” and Captain Jack Sparrow & The Siren Queen” – two new shows that will debut on the Disney Adventure when it sets sail from Singapore later this year.”

Will Johnny Depp Return to Pirates of the Caribbean?

The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, beloved by millions, has faced significant challenges in recent years, especially concerning the return of Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow.

Depp’s portrayal of the eccentric pirate captain has been one of the defining elements of the series since The Curse of the Black Pearl in 2003. His iconic performance earned him critical acclaim, making Jack Sparrow a household name and a key part of the franchise’s success.

However, after the release of Dead Men Tell No Tales in 2017, Depp’s personal life and legal troubles led many to wonder if his days as Captain Jack were over. His highly publicized legal battles with ex-wife Amber Heard cast a shadow over the potential for a return, prompting Disney to reconsider its next steps for the series.

At one point, rumors circulated that Depp might not return for another Pirates film, as the franchise explored new avenues for its future. In 2020, Disney announced plans for a Pirates reboot, with actress Margot Robbie attached to star in a new film.

This reboot would introduce fresh characters and perspectives, including a strong female lead, and was seen as a way to breathe new life into the franchise while honoring its roots.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding Depp’s involvement, the Pirates universe continues to expand.

Discussions about a possible direct sequel to Dead Men Tell No Tales have also emerged. Joachim Rønning, who co-directed the fifth film, has been reported to be involved in the potential sequel, though details about its storyline remain sparse. This sequel could see the return of some familiar faces, perhaps including Depp’s Jack Sparrow, if the actor is open to reprising the role.

Depp’s relationship with Disney remains uncertain, as the company has not officially confirmed his involvement in any future Pirates films. However, during a 2023 interview, producer Jerry Bruckheimer hinted that there could be a possibility of Depp’s return, noting that the decision was ultimately up to the actor.

In a conversation with Collider, Bruckheimer stated, “We’re working on two scripts right now, and one of them could involve Johnny Depp’s return if he’s interested.” It seems that there’s still hope for Jack Sparrow’s comeback, though whether Depp will step back into the role remains up in the air.

Additionally, the Pirates of the Caribbean podcast, Black Pearl Show: Pirates of the Caribbean, continues to delve into the lore of the franchise. It explores the rich world that Depp helped bring to life, cementing the enduring impact of Jack Sparrow on popular culture.

The ongoing popularity of Pirates in theme parks, video games, and other media suggests that the character—and by extension, Depp’s portrayal—will continue to hold a special place in fans’ hearts for years to come.

Orlando Bloom’s Potential Return to Pirates of the Caribbean

While Johnny Depp’s future as Jack Sparrow is still up in the air, another key character from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, Will Turner, has been the subject of recent speculation: Orlando Bloom, who portrayed the iconic blacksmith-turned-pirate, has expressed openness to returning to the franchise.

In Dead Men Tell No Tales, Will Turner’s story was left in an intriguing position. As the cursed captain of the Flying Dutchman, Will’s fate was tied to the sea, with his role setting the stage for further adventures.

The post-credits scene from the film teased the possibility of more adventures involving the cursed crew of the Flying Dutchman, and fans have been eagerly awaiting news of what might come next for Will Turner.

Bloom, in recent interviews, has hinted at the possibility of returning to the franchise. When asked about the potential for another Pirates movie, the actor shared his thoughts in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

He expressed that he had a lot of respect for the Pirates franchise, noting that it was an unforgettable and fun experience to be part of. “Listen, it was a wild and fun experience, so, you know, never say never,” Bloom said. “I have a lot of respect for that experience, and Jerry, and the whole thing.”

Though he didn’t confirm anything concrete, Bloom’s comments suggest that he is open to reprising his role, should the opportunity arise. “It’ll be interesting to see what Jerry [Bruckheimer] is working on,” Bloom continued, referring to the Pirates franchise producer.

“Jerry always brings out the big guns… pardon the pun. Cannons, I should say.” His willingness to return, combined with Bruckheimer’s ongoing work on potential Pirates scripts, hints that we could indeed see Will Turner once more.

However, Bloom did admit that he hasn’t given much thought to returning to the role recently. “I’m happy that I got to be a part of something that feels like it’s standing the test of time, which is cool,” he said. The actor’s open-ended comments indicate that while he is not actively pursuing a return to Pirates, he wouldn’t rule out the possibility if the right story came along.

The Future of Pirates of the Caribbean

As the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise continues to chart its course into the future, there are plenty of questions about how it will evolve. With the introduction of new projects like the Captain Jack Sparrow & The Siren Queen show on the Disney Adventure, Disney seems committed to keeping the Pirates legacy alive in various forms.

Whether it’s through stage shows, reboots, or new films, Captain Jack Sparrow and the world of pirates remain an integral part of Disney’s storytelling.

The possibility of Johnny Depp’s return, combined with Orlando Bloom’s potential involvement, suggests that the franchise could yet sail into new waters, blending nostalgia with fresh adventures. Until then, fans will continue to enjoy the Pirates of the Caribbean universe in its many forms, whether in theme parks, video games, or shows like Captain Jack Sparrow & The Siren Queen.

Only time will tell if Jack Sparrow and Will Turner will once again set sail together on the silver screen, but as Jerry Bruckheimer has hinted, the pirate’s life is never truly over—it just might be waiting for the right moment to return.