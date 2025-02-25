Disney Cast Member “Breaches Protocol,” Removes All of Guest’s Belongings From Room

A Walt Disney World guest has described an unsettling experience at Disney’s Pop Century Resort, alleging that a cast member emptied their hotel room of personal belongings.

Disney’s Pop Century Resort, known for its bold, nostalgic design inspired by the fashions and trends of decades past, recently left one guest with a less-than-magical impression after an unexpected experience during their stay.

As detailed on Reddit, the guest in question decided to visit Chef Mickey’s at Disney’s Contemporary Resort with their family before checking out of their hotel room on the final day of their visit. Upon returning to their room to collect their things at 10 a.m. (an hour prior to the official checkout time), they found that their belongings had gone.

“We get back to our room around 10 a.m. to start packing and use the app to unlock our door and step in only to find a member of the housekeeping staff putting the finishing touches on a COMPLETELY CLEAN AND EMPTY ROOM,” they wrote. “That’s right, as in ALL OF OUR STUFF IS GONE from the room.”

When the guest questioned housekeeping about their missing belongings, they were told a cast member had found the room empty during a final inspection. A quick check of the Disney app revealed they had been marked as checked out — despite never initiating the process.

Over 30 minutes later, a manager arrived on the scene with their luggage. “She apologizes profusely and explains that since the system for some unexplainable reason showed that we were checked out, the cleaning and room changeover process began,” the guest wrote.

“She then says a new staff member in training breached protocol by taking the belongings that were left out and throwing them all in the suitcase and then taking it to lost and found.”

While nobody seemed able to explain how they were automatically checked out of their room, the guest was later told by another manager that the geolocation services in the My Disney Experience App notes on checkout morning when a guest strays far enough away from their resort and automatically checks them out.

“My jaw had hit the floor at this point and while I tried to remain cordial during this whole ordeal I just looked at him and said, ‘That’s insane. You realize how insane that is right? I should be the one initiating the checkout, not the app behind my back,'” the guest wrote.

“He looked flustered and reiterated that’s just how it works but that he would share that feedback with his superiors. I could tell he agreed with me though. For crying out loud, I was still on property! The idea that the app is programmed to make that checkout decision FOR YOU and WITHOUT YOUR CONSENT simply based on location is just bewildering.”

In return for the inconvenience, the guest ultimately received $250 in compensation. However, they noted that they didn’t receive all of the belongings left in the room.

“Nothing truly valuable was in our room to begin with but still we were missing a handful of small to intermediate priced items, the most valuable of them being a kid’s air mattress that our son sleeps on when we travel that we probably paid between $60-$80 for,” they wrote.

“Throw in some missing phone chargers, a tote bag, and a handful of my wife’s hygiene items (body wash, lotion, moisturizer, makeup, etc.) and we’re well over $100 worth in missing items, maybe even pushing $150.”

Other Disney Resort Guests Face Similar Issues

Judging by comments from other guests, they’re not alone in being automatically checked out of their Disney resort.

“Didn’t have anything thrown out but I was there last week and we were at the park around 8am and when I went to go check out on the app because I hadn’t yet (all our stuff was in the car already) it said we were already checked out,” wrote one user. “I thought it was odd, never thought about it until I saw your post.”

Another guest, who stayed at Disney’s Riviera Resort, wrote: “This happened to me. Went to a park before check out. Came back 30 minutes before checkout and housekeeping was already in there cleaning. Luckily, we had put most of our personal belongings in our car, but we did leave some miscellaneous items like swim suits, food, sunscreen etc. in the room. They had taken those. Housekeeper was not friendly. We got the housekeeping manager and eventually the housekeeper came back with most of our stuff. The manager did not really seem to care. It was a very intrusive and frustrating experience.”

Meanwhile, another user had a similar experience at Disney’s Beach Club Resort. “We had a split stay between Beach and Grand,” they wrote.

“On the day we were supposed to switch we rope dropped HS. My child was on a med that needed refrigeration so we left all refrigerated items plus a few other bags in the room. My husband went back to retrieve the items and was going to drive them over to Grand to check them with bell services. He came back to our room empty.”

Two hours later, their husband was able to find the medicine – after digging through the garbage to do so. “We were financially compensated but no one seemed to care that this had happened to us,” they recalled. “Some of our stuff including merch was never found. Just a terrible experience. We are DVC and have stayed 6 times at various resorts since that stay and fortunately have not encountered a similar situation again.”

Have you ever been automatically checked out of your Disney resort?