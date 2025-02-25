Disney Provides Update After Shutting Down Mickey Mouse Attraction

Walt Disney World guests hoping to meet Mickey and Minnie Mouse at Disney’s Animal Kingdom are in for a temporary change. The beloved character duo, who typically greet fans at the Adventurers Outpost on Discovery Island, have been relocated due to a scheduled refurbishment.

This short-term move has sparked curiosity and some confusion among parkgoers, as the shift affects one of the most popular character interactions at the park.

Temporary Relocation to Dinoland U.S.A.

As work begins on the Adventurers Outpost, Mickey and Minnie have temporarily moved to Dinoland U.S.A., where guests can now find them near Restaurantosaurus. This location was previously home to Launchpad McQuack, but for the time being, it will be the meeting spot for Disney’s most iconic couple in their safari outfits.

The switch is part of a routine refurbishment scheduled from February 25-27, 2025, during which maintenance and minor touch-ups will be performed at the Outpost.

Disney has assured visitors that this move is only temporary, with the meet-and-greet expected to return to its original location by February 28. However, fans who were planning to capture their special moment with Mickey and Minnie against the usual backdrop of their globe-trotting adventures at the Outpost will have to adjust their plans.

Instead, Dinoland U.S.A. provides a unique alternative setting for photos, surrounded by its dinosaur-themed aesthetic.

Mixed Fan Reactions and PhotoPass Controversy

While many guests are excited about the opportunity to see Mickey and Minnie in a new setting, the shift has reignited a long-standing debate over Disney’s use of automated PhotoPass boxes instead of human photographers.

The Adventurers Outpost was among the character locations that switched to PhotoPass boxes, which automatically snap pictures every few seconds rather than having a cast member take customized shots. When the automated system was first introduced, many fans expressed disappointment, arguing that it sometimes misses the most magical moments.

It remains unclear whether the temporary Dinoland meet-and-greet will use the same automated system or if human photographers will be stationed to capture these interactions. Given the temporary nature of the move, Disney may opt for a more traditional approach during this transition.

What’s Next for Adventurers Outpost?

Disney has not released details on what specific changes are being made to the Adventurers Outpost, but the closure is expected to involve routine maintenance, including paint touch-ups and minor refurbishments. Given that the closure is only for a few days, it is unlikely that significant changes will be made.

The Outpost itself is one of the most immersive meet-and-greet experiences at Walt Disney World, featuring a backdrop inspired by Mickey and Minnie’s global travels. Guests have long enjoyed meeting the duo dressed in their explorer attire, making it a staple attraction for families visiting Animal Kingdom.

Any enhancements made during the refurbishment will likely aim to preserve the location’s charm while ensuring it remains in top condition.

How This Impacts Your Disney Trip

For guests visiting Disney’s Animal Kingdom between February 25-27, this relocation is an important change to note when planning their day. Those hoping to meet Mickey and Minnie should head to Dinoland U.S.A. instead of Discovery Island. Since this move is temporary, the character experience itself remains largely the same, just with a new backdrop.

As always, Disney recommends checking the My Disney Experience app for the most up-to-date information on character locations and wait times. While this change may come as a surprise to some visitors, it’s a necessary step in ensuring that the Adventurers Outpost remains a high-quality experience for future guests.

With Mickey and Minnie set to return to their home base soon, fans can enjoy this brief opportunity to meet them in an alternate location before they resume their adventures in Discovery Island.