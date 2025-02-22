Impending ‘Character’ Storms Threaten Disney World Operations—100-Day Countdown Begins

Hurricane season is just around the corner, and with it comes the release of the official 2025 tropical cyclone names, including those named after Disney characters.

Disney Characters Make an Appearance on the 2025 Hurricane Name List

Every year, the National Hurricane Center cycles through a predetermined list of names, following an alphabetical order. This means the first storm of the season will start with an “A,” the second with a “B,” and so on. If a storm is particularly destructive, its name is retired and replaced in future years.

While scanning the list for 2025, something fun caught our attention—several of these hurricane names bear a striking resemblance to beloved Disney characters! As Disney fans, we couldn’t help but make the connection. Let’s take a look at the four storm names that might bring a bit of Disney magic (or mischief) to this year’s hurricane season.

Hurricane Imelda – A Coco Connection

Fans of Pixar’s Coco will immediately recognize the name Imelda. Mama Imelda is Miguel’s great-great-grandmother and the matriarch of the Rivera family. She’s the one who famously banned music from the household, shaping the family’s history in ways Miguel later discovers. If only she could ban hurricanes, too!

While we hope Hurricane Imelda stays mild, it’s an interesting coincidence to see such a strong and memorable Disney character share a name with a potential storm.

Next up, we have Sebastian—instantly recognizable as the lovable red crustacean from The Little Mermaid. The ever-watchful guardian of Ariel, Sebastian is known for his wisdom, humor, and of course, his iconic musical number Under the Sea.

Though hurricanes and crabs don’t exactly mix, it’s amusing to imagine Sebastian trying to keep a hurricane in check. With any luck, this storm won’t stir up too much trouble on land—or under the sea!

Hurricane Wendy – Off to Neverland?

If a hurricane were to take flight, we’d hope it would head straight to Neverland instead of our shores. The name Wendy is on the 2025 list, instantly reminding Disney fans of Wendy Darling from Peter Pan.

In Peter Pan, Wendy is the responsible storyteller who keeps the magic of Neverland alive. She’s the bridge between childhood imagination and growing up, making her a beloved character in Disney history. Let’s hope Hurricane Wendy remains as gentle and kind as the character herself!

Hurricane Milton – A 2024 Disney World Reminder

Although not a Disney character, Hurricane Milton in 2024 left its mark by causing disruptions at Walt Disney World. Florida’s hurricane season often brings unexpected closures and severe weather, and Milton was no exception.

For those planning a Disney trip between June 1st and November 30th, it’s always wise to prepare for potential weather-related delays. Consider purchasing travel insurance and ensuring your plans are flexible in case a hurricane changes your itinerary.

If you’re visiting Disney World during hurricane season, a little preparation can go a long way. While Disney is known for its exceptional handling of severe weather, hurricanes can still lead to temporary park closures, event cancellations, and flight delays. Here are a few essential tips to keep in mind.

Stay Updated on Weather Forecasts

Check the National Hurricane Center and local weather reports regularly, especially if you’re traveling between August and October—the peak months for hurricanes.

2. Consider Travel Insurance

A flexible travel insurance policy can save you money and stress if a storm forces you to cancel or reschedule your trip.

3. Book Disney Resort Hotels

If severe weather strikes, Disney resort guests often receive added benefits such as extended shelter, in-room entertainment, and meal accommodations.

4. Pack for Rainy Weather

Even if a hurricane doesn’t hit, Florida’s rainy season brings frequent downpours. Ponchos, waterproof shoes, and an umbrella can keep you comfortable while exploring the parks.

A Whirlwind of Disney Fun

While we certainly hope these hurricanes don’t bring any serious damage, it’s amusing to see familiar Disney names on the list. Whether you’re a longtime Disney fan or just planning your next vacation, keeping an eye on the weather during hurricane season is always a smart move.

Stay safe, stay informed, and may your next Disney trip be as magical as ever—rain or shine!