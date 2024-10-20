Will Disney World Close Again? Hurricane Oscar Now Forms Days After Milton’s Destruction

Another hurricane is brewing in the ocean, and after the recent events of Hurricane Milton, many upcoming Disney guests may be wondering if this tropical monster will be putting them in danger.

Do Florida’s major theme parks close when a tropical storm or hurricane is approaching? It’s possible, but it largely depends on the storm’s trajectory, intensity, and the potential impact on Orlando and Central Florida.

Disney World operates 365 days a year, regardless of holidays or other events. However, there have been rare instances when the parks have temporarily closed due to extreme weather or global events.

When closures occur, they are made with the safety and well-being of both guests and Cast Members as the top priority. Over the park’s 50+ year history, these precautionary closures have only been necessary a few times.

Hurricane Helene intensified from a Category 1 to a Category 5 storm, hitting Florida’s coast as a Category 4 hurricane. Unlike previous storms, Helene took a more direct path toward Orlando, posing a significant threat to the millions of tourists in the area at the time.

While theme parks generally stay open during brief periods of severe weather, decisions to close for tropical storms or hurricanes depend on the storm’s projected path and severity. For instance, the theme parks and resorts temporarily closed on the afternoon of Wednesday, October 9, ahead of Hurricane Milton’s landfall near Siesta Key as a Category 4 hurricane.

The parks remained closed the following day, Thursday, October 10, as Milton moved out of Florida and into the Atlantic.

After the hurricane, operations resumed to normal, and guests were kept safe throughout the storm, despite Disney receiving some backlash for overcharging for snacks, limiting food, and forcing cast members to work past the shelter-in-place recommendation time.

Now, a new hurricane warning has been announced as Hurricane Oscar begins to grow, per The Orlando Sentinel.

Hurricane Oscar Update