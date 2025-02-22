Disney Overhauls EPCOT Entry System — Here’s What It Means for Guests

Disney has introduced a new morning entry procedure at EPCOT, marking a significant shift in how guests access the park at the start of the day.

Every diehard parkgoer knows that rope drop at Disney World is not for the weak. Referring to the moment guests are officially allowed into the park or specific areas, this often results in a rush toward popular attractions.

While guests may be allowed into the park before the posted time, guests are typically held at designated points – behind a ‘rope’ — until the official opening. This strategy allows Disney to manage crowd flow and create a controlled start to the day, with many guests strategizing their arrival to secure a spot in line for headliner attractions.

Previously, non-resort guests who visited EPCOT for rope drop were held directly in front of Spaceship Earth until the park’s official opening time. As per a recent report from WDWMAGIC, regular entry guests are now directed to the left of Spaceship Earth, continuing past the iconic attraction before being held near Connections Café.

Meanwhile, Early Entry guests—those staying at Disney Resort hotels and select partner resorts, granted access 30 minutes before non-resort visitors—are directed to the right of Spaceship Earth.

The updated procedure aims to streamline guest flow, reducing the morning congestion that often builds around Spaceship Earth.

This change comes as EPCOT prepares for a huge change: taking Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind from a Virtual Queue to a traditional standby queue. Effective February 25, 2025, guests will be able to join the line for the attraction at any time they please (although considering the fact that the bulk of this line will be outdoors in the Florida heat, just how well this works in practice remains to be seen).

Disney seemingly anticipates higher demand in the mornings, as guests head straight for the attraction without needing to secure a boarding group via the app. The shift also helps ease the flow of guests toward other popular attractions, including Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure in the France Pavilion and the Norway Pavilion’s Frozen Ever After.

According to WDWMAGIC, cast members claim that this new entry process is expected to become permanent.

EPCOT has seen a wave of transformation in recent years – although not all of this transformation has been well-received.

The park has shifted significantly from its original focus on technology and global cultures to a more dynamic blend of storytelling, innovation, and entertainment (or, in Disney terms, IP overload). Its iconic Future World was reimagined into three neighborhoods — World Celebration, World Discovery, and World Nature – with World Showcase making up the fourth land.

This shift has introduced new experiences like the aforementioned Cosmic Rewind, which currently holds the title of Disney World’s only Marvel attraction, and Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, an interactive trail emphasizing environmental conservation.

However, in the wake of COVID-19, several hyped park projects were canceled. These included the long-awaited Spaceship Earth makeover and the attraction inspired by Mary Poppins (1964) in the UK Pavilion.

What do you think of this new rope drop strategy at EPCOT?