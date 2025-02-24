Disney Eliminates Beloved Florida Resident Perk After Grotesque Price Hike

Florida residents have one final chance to save up to 35% on hotel rooms at Walt Disney World, but the clock is ticking. Starting tomorrow, February 25, 2025, the popular discount offer will be reduced by 5% across all room categories.

This marks the end of the limited-time promotion that began in early January, and if you’ve been considering a Disney vacation this summer, today is the last day to lock in those savings before they decrease.

The Discount Breakdown: Up to 35% Off for Florida Residents

The Florida Resident discount, which was announced at the start of the year, has offered a fantastic opportunity for local guests to experience Walt Disney World’s magic at a more affordable rate. Depending on the tier of accommodations, these discounts have ranged from 25% to 35%, offering significant savings for a variety of budgets.

35% Off Rooms: Guests staying at Walt Disney World’s premium resorts, including Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort, Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, Disney’s Riviera Resort, and Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, could save 35% if they book by February 24, 2025. This offer applies for stays from May 1 to July 31, 2025.

30% Off Rooms: The moderate tier of resorts, including Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter, and Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort, offered a 30% discount for reservations booked by today.

25% Off Rooms: For those looking to stay at Disney’s value resorts, such as Disney’s Pop Century Resort, Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort, and Disney’s Art of Animation Resort, there was a 25% discount available through February 24, 2025.

However, starting tomorrow, all three tiers will see a 5% reduction. This means that the savings for premium resorts will drop to 30%, moderate resorts to 25%, and value resorts to 20%. For anyone still on the fence, this is the last day to secure the highest savings available.

The Importance of Deals in the Wake of Rising Costs

Disney has seen a steady increase in ticket prices, hotel costs, and various park-related fees in recent years, which has led to growing concerns about the affordability of a Disney vacation for many families. As reported in The Wall Street Journal, the rising costs of Disney vacations have sparked fear among families that the magical experience may soon be out of reach for those on a tighter budget.

In response to these concerns, Disney has highlighted several promotional efforts aimed at making a Disney vacation more affordable, including the Florida Resident discounts that are set to expire tomorrow. Josh D’Amaro, Chairman of Disney Experiences, acknowledged the importance of such promotions, stating:

“We hear from millions of guests how much a Disney vacation means to them, and we intentionally offer a wide variety of ticket, hotel, and dining options to accommodate guests with different budgets.”

To further address the issue, Disney has introduced several promotional offers for both Walt Disney World and Disneyland, hoping to ease the financial burden on families:

A Growing Concern About Affordability

Despite these efforts, the broader concern remains that Disney is pricing many families out of a vacation to the parks. Hugh Johnston, Chief Financial Officer of The Walt Disney Company, responded by stressing the company’s commitment to offering vacations that remain accessible to families of all income levels:

“We know our parks create lifelong memories, and we’ve worked hard to make a Disney vacation accessible to guests of all income levels. Our parks remain the most popular in the industry, and we’re committed to providing ways for families to continue visiting.”

In light of these rising costs, promotions like the Florida Resident discounts are becoming essential for many Disney fans to make their trips a reality. Holidays, special events, and peak travel periods have driven up both hotel prices and the cost of admission, making it increasingly difficult for families to enjoy the parks without careful planning and consideration of available deals.

What’s Next for Disney Fans?

As this promotion comes to an end tomorrow, Florida residents will likely feel the pinch as prices go up, making the remaining discounts even more crucial. However, it’s clear that Disney continues to find ways to adapt and provide a range of discounts and incentives to help ease the financial strain, even as the cost of a Disney vacation continues to rise.

For those planning a visit to Walt Disney World this summer, it’s important to act fast and take advantage of these savings before they are reduced. After all, as Disney continues to increase its prices, securing discounts and offers like these will be more important than ever.

In the meantime, we’ll continue to watch closely for any other new deals or shifts in pricing structures, hoping that Disney’s commitment to providing accessible vacations can continue in the years to come.