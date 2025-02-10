10-Year-Old Attacked, Called Slur at Magic Kingdom; Forced to End Vacation

A family ended their Walt Disney World Resort vacation early after multiple guests physically and verbally harassed their 10-year-old child at Magic Kingdom Park. The child’s parent shared their experience on social media.

Redditor u/drabladrub visited Magic Kingdom Park last week with their 10-year-old child. The excited parent spent weeks posting on the Walt Disney World Resort subreddit, looking for advice on everything from daily itineraries to comfortable shoes for Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park.

When the time came for their Walt Disney World Resort vacation, the family headed to Magic Kingdom Park first. They enjoyed the first several hours of their day, but another group of guests quickly soured their experience.

“My child was then pushed down by a pair of twenty somethings who were just shoving through,” the Disney Park guest wrote.

Luckily, the child wasn’t injured, but another family allegedly “stopped to point and laugh.” They reportedly called both the parent and the child a homophobic slur.

“My child just ignored them until a teenager called us ’a big and little f*g,’” the guest recalled.

The experience upset the family so much that they ended their Walt Disney World Resort vacation early and decided not to use their remaining tickets to EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, or Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

“We left and decided not to use our other two park days,” the parent wrote. “My child had been looking forward to this trip but is pretty soured on it now…We have a zero tolerance policy on verbal abuse. The price of a couple days’ tickets is nothing compared to self-worth.”

Walt Disney World Resort has strict rules prohibiting guests from negatively impacting other guests’ experiences. If you have an issue with another Disney Park guest, report it to the nearest cast member. They can contact security or any other teams necessary to resolve the situation.

Would you have ended your Walt Disney World Resort vacation early in this situation? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.