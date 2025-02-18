Hidden Disneyland Crowd Surge Weekends Unveiled, Guests Recommended to Reschedule Vacations

Recently, Disneyland Resort has seen a surge in crowds, with many visitors waiting in long security lines just to enter the parks. With both Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure sharing the same entrance and security screening, the congestion has become particularly noticeable.

The combined impact of multiple factors—including cheer competitions in Anaheim—has contributed to an overwhelming experience for guests trying to get through the gates.

The Shared Security Process at Disneyland Resort: A Bottleneck for Visitors

At Disneyland Resort, the entrance process is shared for both Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and Downtown Disney. While there are multiple security checkpoints, the main access points—particularly for those arriving by car or walking from the street—result in lengthy wait times.

If you’re visiting Disneyland or Disney California Adventure, or even just Downtown Disney, you will all enter through the same security checkpoint.

This centralized security procedure creates an intense bottleneck as large crowds, often compounded by events like cheerleading competitions, line up for screening. In fact, a recent post from a Redditor made waves after they shared a photo of what appeared to be hundreds—if not thousands—of guests queuing up for security.

“The security guard told me Cheer competitions ended yesterday and today is their day off before going home. I got up early for rope drop, L……O…….L,” the post read, with several commenters sharing their frustration with the seemingly endless lines.

In addition to the sheer volume of visitors, the Anaheim cheer competitions have played a role in increasing the number of people visiting the resort, adding to the already crowded conditions. A comment from a mother whose child competes in the Showstopper Cheer competitions mentioned that even more events are coming up in the near future. The next cheer competition dates include:

March 28-30

May 23-27

July 16-20

When these competitions take place in Anaheim, the increased traffic can cause longer waits for both entry and in-park experiences. But this isn’t unique to Disneyland—the same issues arise at Walt Disney World when large-scale cheerleading events take place there too.

Some comments from locals urge visitors to try and visit on alternate weekends if they can change their plans.

Security Protocols at Disneyland Resort: Slower Lines, But Necessary for Safety

While these crowding issues are undeniably frustrating, it’s important to note that the security measures are in place for the safety of all guests. Unlike Walt Disney World, where each park has its own dedicated security screening, Disneyland Resort’s shared entrance means guests need to go through a single security checkpoint that handles large volumes of visitors all heading to different parks or Downtown Disney.

With the security tents being the first visible sign of where the lines begin, it can be daunting to see a sea of people stretching far beyond what one would typically expect.

Additionally, Disneyland Resort uses classic metal detectors, which means guests are required to remove all metallic items and personal belongings—such as phones, wallets, and bags—before passing through the scanner.

This process is more time-consuming than other modern systems like the body scanners or X-ray machines used at some airports. And for those with strollers or larger bags, their contents will be manually searched by security personnel, adding even more time to the entry process.

While the security measures are necessary for guest safety, they also contribute to the congestion at Disneyland. Many guests report that getting through the security checkpoint can take upwards of 30 minutes during busy times, particularly on peak mornings when the parks are just opening.

Changes on the Horizon: Faster Entry with New Scanners and Security Updates

While the long wait times may be frustrating, Disneyland is working to improve the process. Recently, the resort has introduced new entry scanning systems aimed at speeding up access to Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure.

Previously, guests had to insert their paper tickets into the machines and wait for a cast member to take their photo, which could cause delays. Now, newer scanners—similar to the ones used at Disneyland Paris—automatically open once a ticket is scanned, improving efficiency and reducing wait times for guests.

Another major update will soon be taking place at the Disneyland Hotel. As part of the ongoing renovation of Downtown Disney, the Disneyland Hotel will be getting its own dedicated entrance to Downtown Disney, complete with a private security checkpoint for hotel guests.

This change is designed to streamline access for Disneyland Hotel residents, allowing them to enter Downtown Disney without going through the main entrance security.

The current main entrance for Disneyland Hotel, located near the iconic Sorcerer Mickey Hat, will soon transition into a private checkpoint reserved exclusively for hotel guests. Non-hotel visitors will be directed to a new entrance at the former AMC Theater location, which will also feature a new lawn area, adding to the ambiance of the resort.

This will provide a much-needed improvement, as it will relieve some of the pressure on the main entrance security checkpoint and ease the overall flow of guests.

Security Upgrades Across the Resort: The Future of Disneyland’s Security Process

As more hotels in the Disneyland Resort area, such as Disney’s Grand Californian and the new Disney’s Pixar Place Hotel (formerly Paradise Pier Hotel), offer private entrances to the parks, these changes signal a shift toward an even more personalized experience for guests.

Disney has long been praised for its attention to detail in creating an immersive guest experience, and these changes will help maintain that standard by easing the burden on park entrances and allowing hotel guests a smoother transition to Downtown Disney.

While the longer security lines might dampen the excitement for guests visiting Disneyland Resort during peak times, these changes should bring much-needed relief in the future.

Though no one likes to wait in long lines, it’s reassuring to know that the Disneyland team is working hard to streamline security processes, enhance guest experiences, and make your visit to the park as seamless and magical as possible.

How to Prepare for Crowded Days at Disneyland

In the meantime, if you’re planning to visit Disneyland in the near future, it’s important to expect longer wait times at security—especially during busy times such as when cheer competitions are in town. To avoid stress and get a head start on the crowds, aim to arrive early to beat the bulk of the morning rush.

If you’re staying at a hotel like Disney’s Grand Californian or the Pixar Place Hotel, take advantage of the private entrances that lead directly into Disney California Adventure, bypassing the crowds.

While Disneyland Resort is continuing to grow and evolve with these new changes, there’s still much to be done to alleviate the crowds during busy periods. In the meantime, guests can look forward to a more efficient process in the years ahead as these changes take shape and improve the overall park experience for everyone.

So next time you head to Disneyland Resort, be sure to plan ahead, keep your patience in check, and prepare for a day full of magic—security lines and all.