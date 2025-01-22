“Woke” Disney Pixar Forced To Cancel Controversial Sequel

Disney Pixar has had a rough few years at the box office and on Disney+, with films like Lightyear (2022) and Turning Red (2022) falling well below expectations.

Once considered the gold standard in animation, Pixar faced declining interest and, according to reports, even made significant changes to Inside Out 2 (2024) to appeal to a broader audience. That gamble paid off, as Inside Out 2 soared past the $1 billion mark globally.

However, not all of Pixar’s recent decisions have been so successful. In fact, one canceled project ended up costing Disney a staggering $34.7 million with nothing to show for it.

The Canceled Cars Sequel That Cost Millions

Pixar fans may remember the Cars spin-off, Planes (2013), which expanded the universe of anthropomorphic vehicles by focusing on high-flying aircraft. Despite lukewarm critical reception, it performed well enough at the box office to warrant a sequel, Planes: Fire & Rescue (2014), which focused on aerial firefighters.

While not as commercially successful as its predecessor, it still managed to earn a respectable $147 million worldwide.

Given the merchandising potential and Pixar’s history with successful franchises, a third film in the Planes series seemed inevitable. Dubbed Planes 3: Space, the movie was set to take audiences beyond Earth’s atmosphere, featuring two planes embarking on an interstellar adventure.

Disney even showcased a teaser at the 2017 D23 Expo, generating excitement among fans. However, just a year later, the project was abruptly grounded.

Why Was Planes 3 Canceled?

In March 2018, Disney quietly pulled Planes 3 from its release calendar, sparking speculation about its fate. The answer came soon after when DisneyToon Studios, the division responsible for the Planes films, was shut down entirely. The closure was largely attributed to shifting market demands, with audiences moving away from direct-to-video-style content and toward streaming services like Disney+.

Despite the cancellation, pre-production work had already been well underway, with Disney subsidiary Grand Central Productions in the United Kingdom leading the charge. Financial records reveal that by the time the project was scrapped, $34.7 million had already been spent on development, animation tests, and early production efforts.

Thanks to tax incentives in the U.K., Disney was able to recoup around $6.5 million, bringing the total loss down to $28.2 million. Still, that’s a hefty price tag for a film that never even saw the light of day.

The Impact on Pixar’s Future

The fallout from Planes 3 isn’t just a financial setback; it’s a reflection of the broader struggles Pixar has been facing in recent years. With several original projects underperforming, Disney appears to be doubling down on sequels to proven hits. The announcement of Toy Story 5, along with other sequels in development, suggests that the studio is relying on nostalgia and established brands to stay afloat.

At the same time, the failure of Planes 3 serves as a cautionary tale. Even with successful IPs, not every expansion is guaranteed to resonate with audiences. The shift in focus to streaming content, such as Cars on the Road on Disney+, signals a new era for Pixar—one where long-form series may take precedence over feature-length films for niche franchises.

What Could Have Been

Despite the cancellation, concept art for another Cars spinoff, tentatively titled Metro, surfaced in 2023. This project would have taken the action underground, focusing on subway trains navigating the gritty world of city transit. Like Planes 3, Metro was ultimately shelved, but its existence hints at the creative ideas Pixar was exploring beyond the usual racetracks and highways.

For now, Pixar is focusing on its biggest properties, but the loss of Planes 3 is a reminder that even the most successful studios can hit turbulence. With Inside Out 2 proving that Pixar can still deliver billion-dollar hits when they play their cards right, fans can only hope the studio’s next wave of projects will soar rather than stall.