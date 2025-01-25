Disney’s ‘Peter Pan’ Ride Is Kind of Overrated – Here’s Why You Should Skip It

Is this the most overrated ride at Disney World?

Walt Disney World, specifically Magic Kingdom, is home to dozens of classic and iconic rides and attractions. Whether it’s spooky adventures on the Haunted Mansion or a thrilling train ride on Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Few Disney rides are as notorious as Peter Pan’s Flight, which has become one of the company’s most iconic rides to date. However, does the ride actually earn its legendary status, or is it one that guests should skip during their next vacation?

Peter Pan’s Flight

Peter Pan’s Flight opened at the Magic Kingdom on October 3, 1971, making it one of the park’s oldest attractions. However, the Peter Pan-themed dark ride has been part of the Disney theme parks world since the original Disneyland Resort opened in 1955.

Filled with iconic characters, stunning detail, and catchy music, Peter Pan’s Flight has certainly become one of Disney’s most famous and notorious theme park rides of all time. Despite its age, it consistently ranks as one of the most popular, too.

It’s very common to see wait times for Peter Pan’s Flight to extend up to an hour or more, making it an early morning must-do for those hoping to save as much time as possible. The ride is often the first thing guests run toward during rope drops at Magic Kingdom, alongside the park’s other popular rides like Seven Dwarfs Mine Train and Space Mountain.

However, is Peter Pan’s Flight really all that it’s cracked up to be, or is it okay to skip it during a trip to “The Most Magical Place on Earth?”

Why It’s Good

In many ways, Peter Pan’s Flight can be considered a classic, taking guests through the story of Disney’s iconic animated film from 1953. While the attraction looks and feels like Disney’s other “vintage” dark rides, Peter Pan’s Flight is unique in how it tells its story.

Guests and their ride vehicles are suspended from a top rail instead of by the bottom, allowing riders to feel as though they’re actually flying through each scene. Despite being decades old, this effect still works incredibly well and makes Peter Pan’s Flight feel unique and special.

Peter Pan’s Flight is also unique in that most of its scenes are scaled down, which enhances the feeling of flying high through the air.

Why It’s Bad

Of course, there’s an argument to be made that Peter Pan’s Flight is not worth more than a five-minute wait, with many hardcore guests opting to skip the dark ride completely. For starters, there are simply a lot better experiences to be found at Magic Kingdom, with the park’s newest attractions offering a whole lot of thrills and fun.

Magic Kingdom welcomed TRON Lightcycle Run in 2023, a ride that fundamentally changed the feel of not just Tomorrowland but the park itself. This thrilling roller coaster is fast, intense, loud, and incredibly exciting, transporting guests into the world of Disney’s unforgettable Tron world.

Magic Kingdom is now also home to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, a new spin on the park’s classic water ride formerly known as Splash Mountain. While the track layout and drops are all the same, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure tells a whole new story about Disney’s New Orleans princess and her musically inclined critter friends.

Guests will want to make sure they carve out time during their day to experience these two new state-of-the-art attractions, meaning they may have less time to enjoy other rides like Peter Pan’s Flight.

Peter Pan’s Flight is also quite short, clocking in at a little over two minutes in length. While length isn’t everything, guests may feel disappointed that they spent an hour and a half waiting for something that only lasts a few minutes.

You Decide

At the end of the day, guests will have to make up their own minds and choose what they want to spend their time on. Each Disney theme park is full of fun rides and attractions, and there’s an argument to be made that each one is worth their time.

However, just like money, time is an incredibly valuable resource during a Disney vacation, meaning it’s vital guests go in with a plan for what they wish to see and do it all.

There are many ways guests can maximize their Disney day. The parks feature their own “line-skipping” tool: Lightning Lane. Guests can also utilize early entry if they are staying at select Walt Disney World hotels.

What do you think is the most overrated ride at Disney World?