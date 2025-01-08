Update: Disneyland Status After Universal Studios Closes for Wildfires

Southern California is grappling with a serious natural disaster as wildfires spread across multiple areas near Los Angeles. Residents in impacted zones have been issued evacuation orders, and the affected regions continue to grow as the fires remain uncontrolled.

The fires began on January 7, with three significant areas burning: one near Pasadena in the San Gabriel Mountains, another in Sylmar in the San Fernando Valley, and a third in the Pacific Palisades. High winds have caused the flames to spread rapidly, making containment difficult. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection is still working to determine the exact cause of the blazes, though they’ve warned that the damage is likely to increase.

Disneyland’s Status Amid the Fires

Anaheim, home to Disneyland Resort, is located approximately 43 miles from the Eaton Fire and about 47 miles from the Pacific Palisades Fire. As of now, Disneyland Resort has not issued an evacuation notice or a public statement regarding the fires. Based on recent reports, the smoke is expected to stay concentrated around the Los Angeles basin and areas closer to Glendale. This means Anaheim remains relatively unaffected in terms of air quality at the moment.

Governor Gavin Newsom shared that California has received Fire Management Assistance Grants from FEMA to bolster fire suppression efforts. Emergency services are working around the clock to protect lives and limit property damage.

NEW: California secured Fire Management Assistance Grants from @FEMA to help further ensure the availability of vital resources to suppress the #HurstFire, #EatonFire, & #PalisadesFire. Firefighters are working through the night to save lives & battle these aggressive fires. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) January 8, 2025

Universal Studios Hollywood Forced to Close

Unlike Disneyland Resort, Universal Studios Hollywood has taken direct precautions by shutting down operations due to the fires. Located in the heart of Los Angeles County, the park’s proximity to the Sylmar and Palisades areas puts it at higher risk from heavy smoke and potential safety hazards. Park officials have confirmed that they will continue monitoring the situation closely before reopening to ensure the safety of guests and staff.

While the fires have not spread to the theme park itself, local residents and visitors have noted significant disruption in nearby neighborhoods, with some streets completely inaccessible due to fire response efforts.

What’s Next for Southern California Theme Parks?

For now, Disneyland remains open and operating normally, though it’s clear that the situation is being closely monitored. Universal Studios Hollywood’s temporary closure serves as a reminder of how quickly circumstances can change during natural disasters.

Travelers heading to the area should stay informed and check for updates from local authorities and the theme parks directly. Safety precautions are always the priority during events like these, and residents should heed evacuation notices to ensure their well-being.

Stay tuned for more updates as this story develops.