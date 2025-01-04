This Is What Happens When Nobody Gets In Line for Disney World’s Most Popular Ride

Ever wondered what happens when nobody gets in line at Disney World?

Walt Disney World is home to some of the world’s most beloved theme park rides, ranging from classic dark rides like Pirates of the Caribbean and Peter Pan’s Flight to thrilling roller coasters like Space Mountain and Expedition Everest. However, most of Disney World’s iconic rides can be found in Magic Kingdom, which consistently ranks as the most popular theme park in the world.

Not only will guests find family-friendly fun here, but Magic Kingdom also packs a punch when it comes to thrills and chills. The park’s newest attraction, TRON Lightcycle / Run, delivers one of the most exhilarating experiences currently offered at Walt Disney World.

At the top of Magic Kingdom’s attraction list sits Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, which often ranks as the park’s most popular and crowded ride. Guests wait in line for hours to experience this short but sweet, family-friendly roller coaster, with Lighting Lane passes selling out quickly for the Snow White-themed ride.

However, what happens when nobody shows up to get in line for one of Disney’s most popular rides?

The Secret with Seven Dwarfs Mine Train

As stated earlier, Magic Kingdom is one of the most popular theme parks in the world and can often be difficult to navigate. Most rides have wait times of an hour or more, with Seven Dwarfs Mine Train easily reaching above two hours on any given day.

This was not the case on New Year’s Eve, however, with Seven Dwarfs Mine Train becoming a walk-on as most guests made their way to Main Street for fireworks. While not having to wait to ride Seven Dwarfs Mine Train is cool enough, what’s even cooler is how Disney advertises this on its app.

When Seven Dwarfs Mine Train is a walk-on, the ride will post a 7-minute wait, a reference to the seven dwarfs who reside inside.

Disney does the same for Haunted Mansion and the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, giving them wait times of 13 minutes when they are walk-ons. It’s a fun detail that not only adds to the immersion but also gives experienced guests an easy way to spot when a ride is empty.

Of course, it’s pretty rare for any ride at Walt Disney World to be left a walk-on, let alone Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, but guests can always count on wait times dropping during parades and fireworks.

More on Seven Dwarfs Mine Train:

Deep inside an age-old mountain, clamber into a rustic mine train and make your way up a steep incline. At the summit, feel the wind across your face as you navigate hairpin turns and head deep into the mine shaft—your creaky cart teetering back and forth. Soon, the dark sparkles with glittering jewels, and you encounter the Seven Dwarfs, whistling and singing while they work. Chug through the cavern and climb skyward. At the peak, glimpse an incredible view of Fantasyland before racing back down to the foot of the mountain.