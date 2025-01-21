‘The Princess and the Frog’ Officially Takes Over EPCOT

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure has officially arrived at EPCOT…Well, kind of.

Throughout the year, Walt Disney World Resort offers Annual Passholders giveaways, exclusive snacks and merchandise, and discounts throughout Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

As EPCOT kicks off its annual International Festival of the Arts, the second Central Florida Disney park is saving some special surprises for its most frequent visitors.

From now until February 28, all Walt Disney World Resort Annual Passholders can visit the Creations Shop in World Celebration during regular operating hours to receive a complimentary Tiana’s Bayou Adventure-inspired magnet. X (formerly Twitter) user @DrewDisneyDude shared this photo of the freebie, which features Ray from The Princess and the Frog (2009):

Here is the Ray Passholder magnet that is available today through February 28 in Creations Shop at EPCOT! He’s reaching towards Evangeline. ✨

No reservation is required to pick up the magnet, but Annual Passholders must have a valid Disney Park Pass reservation for EPCOT, visit on a good-to-go day, or arrive at the theme park after 2:00 p.m. Theme park entry is subject to block-out dates.

There’s more Annual Passholder-exclusive magic at EPCOT this season! Through February 28, Annual Passholders can purchase an exclusive Frozen Lavender Lemonade at Regal Eagle Smokehouse: Craft Drafts & Barbecue in the World Showcase.

Princess Tiana also influenced this festival offering! Walt Disney World Resort describes the drink as “Minute Maid® Premium Lemonade with flavors of lavender inspired by New Orleans’ influence on American cuisine.” It comes with a flower-shaped souvenir glow cube.

Annual Passholders can also access exclusive merchandise during the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts. Guests must show their Annual Pass at the Creations Shop to purchase this year’s offerings, which include a journal and pen set, a shirt, and a pin.

