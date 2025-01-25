Following Fan Backlash, ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Gets Release Update

Earlier this year, Netflix finally confirmed the highly anticipated futures of its juggernaut series, Stranger Things and Wednesday.

After suffering major production delays throughout 2023 due to the industry-wide WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, audiences were left in limbo over what to expect from these supernatural favorites. With Stranger Things gearing up for its fifth and final season and Wednesday preparing for a sophomore return, many hoped at least one would arrive in 2024.

However, as production setbacks piled up, it became clear that a 2024 release was unlikely. Netflix officially confirmed that both the Duffer Brothers’ Stranger Things and Tim Burton’s Wednesday will return in 2025, offering eager fans a glimpse into what’s next.

To mark November 6, 1983—better known as “Stranger Things Day”—Netflix dropped a special teaser revealing the episode titles for the final season. The teaser confirmed the names of all eight episodes, building anticipation for the epic conclusion of the Hawkins saga.

The final season’s episodes include “The Crawl” (previously revealed), “The Vanishing of…,” “The Turnbow Trap,” “Sorcerer,” “Shock Jock,” “Escape From Camazotz,” “The Bridge,” and the series finale, “The Rightside Up.” The last title, a clear nod to the Season 1 finale “The Upside Down,” suggests a full-circle moment for Eleven and the gang.

Season 5 will bring back Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), and Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair) as they face their biggest battle yet against Henry Creel/One/Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) and the menacing Upside Down. At the end of Season 4, the supernatural phenomenon was seen encroaching on Hawkins.

Fan favorites Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), and Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield) are also set to return, promising an emotional and action-packed conclusion to the almost decade-old series.

In its recent Q3 earnings report, Netflix teased what’s in store for next year:

“So looking into 2025, you’ve got new seasons of our biggest shows: Wednesday, Squid Game, Stranger Things,” Netflix shared. “On top of that, new shows from Shonda Rhimes and Ryan Murphy, a Knives Out sequel from Rian Johnson, Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein, even the return of Happy Gilmore. We couldn’t be more excited about where we’re heading.”

However, despite wrapping production, Stranger Things fans were left frustrated after Netflix’s recent 2025 preview trailer failed to include any new footage from the series. Instead, viewers were treated to recycled clips, sparking outrage online. While fans wait for an official teaser, there’s hope Netflix will deliver in the coming months.

That said, one dedicated fan has taken it into their own hands to seek out the release date of the much-anticipated fifth season of the supernatural drama. Posting to X, Stranger Things News (@UpsideDownScoop) wrote:

Did we just uncover the possible release date for Stranger Things 5? By examining Netflix’s website code, we discovered that the internal release date for #StrangerThings5 is listed as: Thursday, November 27, 2025 What are your thoughts on this potential date?

Here’s a bit more context: The Title ID confirms this is for Stranger Things: > https://t.co/CXjR2Gcfyr (The numbers match) As of now, #StrangerThings5 is listed to release in one volume! However, it’s still early, and Netflix could always make changes. pic.twitter.com/gS3kxt90jy — Stranger Things News (@UpsideDownScoop) January 22, 2025

The image shows code that reads November 27, 2025, under the premiere’s release date. Fans know, due to the aforementioned teaser, that the show will be dropping this year, so a November release—not long after the Halloween season—makes sense. However, Netflix or the show’s producers have not officially revealed a date.

As for Wednesday, the Jenna Ortega-led series will also return in 2025, bringing back its unique blend of gothic horror and humor. The show shattered records upon its 2022 debut, even surpassing Stranger Things as Netflix’s most-watched English-language series in a single week.

With Tim Burton’s signature style and Ortega’s standout performance, Wednesday has cemented itself as a core part of Netflix’s lineup. Season 2 will delve deeper into Nevermore Academy, with exciting new characters played by Joanna Lumley, Haley Joel Osment, Christopher Lloyd, Thandiwe Newton, and even Lady Gaga.

Much like Stranger Things, Wednesday’s second season will feature feature-length episodes, something Ortega previously described as feeling more like movies.

With over 280 million subscribers, Netflix remains the dominant force in streaming, consistently staying ahead of competitors like Disney+, Max, and Hulu. With major franchises like Stranger Things, Wednesday, and Squid Game anchoring its 2025 slate, the future looks bright for the platform.

What do you think about the lack of Stranger Things content ahead of its 2025 release? Share your thoughts in the comments below!