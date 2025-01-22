Millie Bobby Brown Departs ‘Stranger Things’ Early Amid Rumors About Behavior

Social media is aflutter with rumors about the behavior of the Stranger Things cast after an anonymous tipster made some strong claims about the young actors. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclar), and Noah Schnapp (Will Byers) began filming the hit Netflix series when they were between 11 and 14 years old.

Stranger Things has been taking viewers into the Upside Down since its premiere in 2016.

The science fiction series recently wrapped production on its fifth and final season, which promises the return of all five original young cast members, Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), and later additions like Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield) and Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley).

Netflix plans to release the fifth season of Stranger Things later this year, though an exact premiere date hasn’t been announced. As the series draws to a close, fans recently reflected on the child stars who grew up on set.

One anonymous tipster recently accused the cast of behaving poorly on set, leading to a discussion about their future career projects. u/waltersskinner shared a screenshot of the report, which was submitted to the celebrity gossip Instagram @DuexMoi, on Reddit:

Is this supposed to the Stranger Things cast?

“The kids grew up to be brats,” the tipster began, dubbing themselves Professor Molecule as a nod to the series they were referencing. “This VERY popular streaming service just wrapped and I have some tea. Apparently the cast was horrible.”

The source claimed that “any time they weren’t directly speaking into the camera they would play on their phones and say that their body doubles could do it.”

One “particular young star was particularly awful and refused to shoot more than 2 takes,” they continued. Many commenters assumed the rumor referred to Millie Bobby Brown. The young actress drew criticism for taking a vacation during filming last year.

“The director stood up and told her when she’s the director she can decide how many takes,” the source said. “…She said ‘When you’re the star you get to decide how many takes.'”

Some commenters said they weren’t surprised by the cast’s alleged behavior.

“My sister works for Waterstones and she told me the following: Apparently during a book signing for her book, MBB got bored and left- despite the fact she was being paid to do it,” u/wtfisacrumpet wrote. “If that’s MBB in OPs post then that behaviour doesn’t surprise me.”

“I mean, honestly, I don’t think any of the young stranger things cast wants to be there,” u/Sudden-Ad5555 argued.

“…MBB was what, 12 when it started? She’s a grown married woman now. They’ve all moved on and probably did want to do the bare minimum to finish out their contracts and the show. Right or wrong I would not be surprised to learn they were all irritated beyond belief coming back for this final season…Took way too long.”

Still, most didn’t believe the gossip.

Millie Bobby Brown Departs ‘Stranger Things’ Early Amid Rumors About Behavior

“I don’t believe this one at all,” u/PicadillyVanilly wrote. “One of my best friends worked as a grip on all but 1 season of ST and he said they all were so gracious and hardworking and professional despite being so young. The one thing he did say was that as time went on you could tell they were all over the show and grew out of it but nobody was ever unprofessional or difficult to work with.”

“I’m from Atlanta and the only thing you hear around town is how great all of the cast are,” u/cheezy_dreams88 replied. “I have 2 high school friends who both worked on set and did for a number of seasons. Never hear a bad word against any of the cast except online.”

None of the Stranger Things cast has publicly responded to the anonymous tipster’s allegations. It’s important to note that @DeuxMoi deals in rumors, and “blind items” posted are rarely confirmed with certainty.

