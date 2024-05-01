Millie Bobby Brown Left Out of ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Update

As fans eagerly anticipate the 2025 premiere of Stranger Things season five, one actress opened up about her time on the hit Netflix show.

The fifth and final season is already rife with controversy and frustration among some fans after the release was pushed from 2024 to 2025. The sci-fi series recently announced a character re-cast, suggesting the Duffer brothers are further behind in producing Stranger Things than previously assumed. The update came soon after Netflix revealed delays with another of its beloved TV shows, Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega.

Last weekend, Inside the Magic got some inside information about Stranger Things from one of its stars, Maya Hawke. The actress plays Robin Buckley, a season three addition who met Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) while working at Scoops Ahoy in the Starcourt Mall in Hawkins, Indiana.

Hawke discussed joining the popular series during a panel at C2E2 in Chicago on Sunday, April 28, 2024. The Inside Out 2 (2024) actress said she was nervous about joining a beloved cast but that the Duffer brothers molded Robin to match her personality as filming progressed.

Hawke started season three playing a moody teenager but noticed Robin changing throughout production. When the Stranger Things star asked the Duffer brothers, they responded: “Well, now we know you.”

Fans quickly welcomed Robin into the fold. By the time season four ended, she was as important to the crew as Keery, Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclar), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), and Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield).

Hawke didn’t share a release date for or any updates on the production of season five, only that it hadn’t wrapped. In response to a fan question about stealing props from the Stranger Things set, she said she wanted her Scoops Ahoy hat but couldn’t take anything until filming ended.

She couldn’t share much about the upcoming season but let it slip that Robin would likely bond more with the younger characters. In response to a question about Robin becoming like an older sister to one of the girls, echoing Dustin and Steve’s bond, Hawke laughed: “Have you read the scripts?!”

Hawke took a moment to respond–careful not to reveal where Robin’s relationships with the younger girls would end in the final season.

“I… I don’t know,” she said coyly. “…I personally am very close with Sadie Sink…I think there’s a lot of characters [Robin] would get along with, so we will see what happens!”

The actress shared stories from set in Atlanta, Georgia, where she spends free time writing music or playing games like Bananagrams with her co-stars.

Hawke noted that the actors tend to film in three distinct groups: the kids, the teens (including Keery and Natalia Dyer, who plays Nancy Wheeler), and the adults, like David Harbour (Jim Hopper) and Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers).

She shared anecdotes about most of her young castmates, including Keery, Wolfhard, Sink, Matarazzo, and Schnapp. She didn’t mention Brown, who allegedly recently left the Stranger Things set.

Stranger Things season five is scheduled to premiere in 2025. Follow Inside the Magic for more updates on the series!

How do you hope the final season of the beloved Netflix drama series Stranger Things ends? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.