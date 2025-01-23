UPDATE: Six Flags Quietly Closes Entire Theme Park as Raging Wildfires Approach

Six Flags Magic Mountain has quietly announced its closure as fires continue to burn through Los Angeles.

The past few weeks have been rough for Southern California. A combination of high-force Santa Ana winds, low humidity, and an extensive dry period in the region has made it all too prone to wildfires, with a series of blazes burning through areas such as Pacific Palisades and Altadena.

View of the Hughes fire out near Castaic from Universal Studios Hollywood. Just unbelievable to see how fast this fire grew in just a matter of hours.

View of the Hughes fire out near Castaic from Universal Studios Hollywood. Just unbelievable to see how fast this fire grew in just a matter of hours. pic.twitter.com/UztBjGkaZ1 — @CristalAndCris (@cristalandcris) January 23, 2025

Since January 7, it’s thought that at least 27 people have died with over 200,000 forced to evacuate and over 12,000 structures destroyed. While several blazes have since been extinguished, some still continue to burn through the area. Yesterday morning, the Hughes Fire started and has since grown to over 10,000 acres – of which 14% is contained at the time of writing – forcing even more evacuations.

At various points over the past few weeks, the fires have forced multiple Southern California attractions to close. This has included Universal Studios Hollywood, which spent two days closed, and the likes of the Warner Bros. Studio Tour, the Griffith Observatory, and the Los Angeles Zoo.

Although Disneyland Resort – which is located further south-east in Anaheim – remains untouched by the blazes, its cast members have been affected. Some are reportedly being offered sanctuary at Disneyland Hotel after being displaced from their homes.

Six Flag Magic Mountain also previously closed on January 8 – and, according to its calendar, will be closed again on January 24.

The exact reason behind the park’s closure remains somewhat unclear. While some outlets have reported that it’s due to the proximity of the Hughes Fire, which has shuttered the freeway near the park, others have claimed that it’s actually due to a planned power outage by Edison.

What a rollercoaster ride 2025 has been so far for Southern California – taken just SW of Magic Mountain in Valencia #hughesfire

What a rollercoaster ride 2025 has been so far for Southern California – taken just SW of Magic Mountain in Valencia #hughesfire pic.twitter.com/GyxQdF0V42 — Jonathan Grebe (@Grebe89) January 22, 2025

Nearby residents have shared images of thick smoke from Six Flags Magic Mountain, while others have captured footage of the fires themselves creeping closer. With strong winds forecasted for Santa Clarita Valley today, there’s a chance conditions could worsen.

The park currently sits just beyond the evacuation warning zone, which ends on the opposite side of Feedmill Road to the theme park. Fire crews are reportedly using the park as a base of operations.

Scenes from Six Flags Magic Mountain as the #HughesFire scorch over 9,000 within just hours. A Red Flag Warning remains in place until rain arrives on Saturday. Stronger winds are on the forecast for Santa Clarita Valley on Thursday. Please take evacuation orders seriously. #CAwx

Scenes from Six Flags Magic Mountain as the #HughesFire scorch over 9,000 within just hours. A Red Flag Warning remains in place until rain arrives on Saturday. Stronger winds are on the forecast for Santa Clarita Valley on Thursday. Please take evacuation orders seriously. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/Q3K27hFX5p — Kelvin Cheng (@kelvinkccheng) January 23, 2025

Owned by Six Flags since 1979, Six Flags Magic Mountain is home to iconic rides such as Batman: The Ride, Full Throttle, Goliath, The Riddler’s Revenge, and Superman: Escape from Krypton. It previously experienced a fire in 2014 on its wooden roller coaster Colossus, causing part of the track to collapse. The ride was closed at the time and has since reopened as Twisted Colossus in 2015.

