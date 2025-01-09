Disneyland Wildfires Update: Resort Offers Discounted Sanctuary to Cast Members

As wildfires continue to burn through the Los Angeles area, Disneyland Resort is reportedly offering emergency rates for cast members.

Thanks to a combination of dry weather conditions and powerful Santa Ana winds, Los Angeles is currently experiencing some of its most dangerous wildfires on record. Blazes in Eaton, Lidia, Hurst, the Palisades, Woodley, and Sunset have destroyed thousands of structures and killed at least five people, with countless residents forced to evacuate the city.

A dire situation is unfolding tonight as wildfires rage in Southern California. Communities continue to be significantly impacted by the Palisades and Eaton Fires.

A dire situation is unfolding tonight as wildfires rage in Southern California. Communities continue to be significantly impacted by the Palisades and Eaton Fires. pic.twitter.com/75nPVo24l6 — CIRA (@CIRA_CSU) January 8, 2025

The Palisades Fire remains the largest blaze, spanning over 17,000 acres at the time of writing and reported to be 0% contained.

Several major attractions have temporarily closed their doors in Southern California. Universal Studios Hollywood and its neighboring shopping and dining district, Universal CityWalk, closed yesterday and has since axed plans to potentially reopen today (January 9).

Six Flags Magic Mountain, Warner Bros. Studio Tour, Los Angeles Zoo, and the Griffith Observatory are just a few more of the locations currently closed to guests.

Disneyland Resort Allegedly Offers Cast Members Emergency Discount

Located in Anaheim, the closest fire to Disneyland Resort and its two theme parks – Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park – is roughly 30 miles away.

The resort is operating as usual. However, that doesn’t mean it’s not totally unaffected by the ongoing situation in Los Angeles as many cast members commute to Disneyland Resort from the surrounding areas.

As per social media reports, Disney is currently offering its affected employees emergency rates at Disneyland Hotel.

Sharing from a cast member for Disney cast members in the LA area

Sharing from a cast member for Disney cast members in the LA area pic.twitter.com/OvymcW5JI3 — Matt Desmond (@DisneyScoopGuy) January 9, 2025

Those who have been displaced by the fires are urged to call to confirm their spaces, which are reportedly very limited.

Disneyland Resort didn’t respond to requests for comment in time for publication, so Inside the Magic was unable to independently verify the accuracy of these emergency rates. However, this wouldn’t be the first time Disney has offered discounted lodging during a natural disaster.

In 2023, Walt Disney World offered a 50% hotel discount from August 29 to 31 to those affected by Hurricane Idalia. This included Florida residents evacuating the storm and first responders aiding in recovery.

Are you impacted by the ongoing situation in Southern California?