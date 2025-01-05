To Compete, Disney World Rival Offers Children Free Admission for All of 2025

The tourism dollar competition in Central Florida will go to the next level in 2025. In May, Universal Orlando Resort’s Epic Universe is set to change the theme park game with its five themed lands and two new hotels.

Early glimpses into Epic Universe show an immersive experience that will transport guests out of Central Florida to a new world. Analysts have called the new park a “game-changer” for the theme park industry.

In order to keep up with its biggest rival, the Walt Disney World Resort is basically shutting down. Not really, but it will be closing large portions of Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios to make way for massive new additions.

Disney World has announced new Villains and Cars Lands for Magic Kingdom, a Monsters, Inc. Land for Hollywood Studios, and an Encanto-theme Central/South American land for Animal Kingdom. However, all of those projects are in the early stages and won’t be ready until 2026 at the earliest.

To keep guests coming to Disney World in 2025, Disney is offering massive discounts throughout the year and free dining during select summer trips. It won’t top Epic Universe, but it should be enough to force people to make a stop at Disney World when they check out the new park in Central Florida.

For the other theme parks in Central Florida, they had to do something to keep up with the two big boys, and now, SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay have announced a new special that should get families into their parks.

SeaWorld Orlando, Aquatica Orlando, and Busch Gardens Tampa have introduced a “Preschool card” for Florida children between the ages of three and five. The card provides unlimited access to all three parks for the remainder of 2025.

The card must be activated before February 28; when activated, it is valid for the remainder of the year. Unlike at Disney World or Universal Studios, this will allow for free admission into the parks for children under five. Children over three at Disney World and Universal Studios must pay for a ticket.

Busch Gardens and SeaWorld have introduced new family-friendly attractions to compete with Disney World. Busch Gardens introduced Wild Oasis, a new area with a drop tower, water-play wonderland, multi-level climbing canopy, and close-encounter animal habitats. SeaWorld has introduced the Arctic Flying Theater, allowing guests to simulate flying over the Arctic Circle.

This new deal could save families thousands as they look to stretch their theme park dollars. Information on the Preschool Card at SeaWorld and Busch Gardens is available here.