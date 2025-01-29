Ryan Reynolds and The Rock Lead New Shared Universe After DC/Marvel Exit, First Trailer Revealed

It seems the world of traditional superheroes is no longer big enough for Hollywood titans Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson.

With both actors stepping away from their respective DC and Marvel roles—Reynolds seemingly not returning to Deadpool in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and Johnson’s Black Adam left in limbo following the restructuring of DC Universe (DCU)—the two megastars are charting a new course.

Their next big adventure? Helping The Nacelle Company (responsible for the popular show The Toys/Movies That Made Us) build its ambitious new shared universe, the NacelleVerse.

Nacelle now owns the rights to a treasure trove of nostalgic retro franchises, including Biker Mice From Mars, RoboForce, Sectaurs, Power Lords, and Wild West C.O.W.-Boys of Moo Mesa, all of which had their own cartoon shows spanning the ’80s and ’90s.

Now, two new animated shows for Biker Mice From Mars and RoboForce are in development, with Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson stepping in as key players to breathe life into these franchises.

As reported by Deadline in 2023, Reynolds has signed on to star in and produce the animated reboot of the intergalactic motorcycle-riding heroes through his company, Maximum Effort, alongside Nacelle and Fubo.

“Some people know that I am a motorcycle enthusiast, so it was only natural for us to jump on board Biker Mice from Mars,” Reynolds told Deadline. “Maximum Effort and Fubo look forward to putting a new spin on this cult classic with our friends at Nacelle.”

Biker Mice From Mars, which aired in the 1990s and earned a cult following, follows three anthropomorphic mice motorcyclists, Vinnie, Throttle, and Modo, who defend Earth and their home planet Mars against the evil Plutarkians.

Now, per Deadline, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is leading the charge for RoboForce, a lesser-known classic toy line-turned-franchise that debuted in the 1980s. The original series followed a group of heroic robots designed to fight evil and uphold justice.

RoboForce: The Animated Series is being produced for Tubi by The Nacelle Company and Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia’s Seven Bucks Productions (Red One, Behind the Attraction), with Johnson and Garcia serving as executive producers.

Check out the very retro-inspired official intro and theme song for the new series below:

While the two new animated shows get underway, Nacelle’s shared universe is being built on the pages of its comic book line. Beyond several new toy lines, Nacelle has already expanded these properties into several three-part comic book series, creating a solid foundation for a shared universe.

The first wave of releases dubbed “NacelleVerse: Year One” began with “NacelleVerse 0”, “RoboForce”, Biker Mice From Mars”, and “Sectaurs”. Up next is “Power Lords” (hitting shelves today, January 29) followed by “Wild West C.O.W.-Boys of Moo Mesa” (likely part of “Year Two”), a lesser-known IP that blends Western tropes with anthropomorphic cows.

While all of these classic properties are getting a fresh coat of paint, Biker Mice From Mars seems to have emerged as the flagship franchise for the NacelleVerse, with #1 having now become as difficult to acquire as the sands of Mars itself.

What sets the NacelleVerse apart is its commitment to honoring the spirit of these retro franchises while weaving them into a cohesive, interconnected storyline. The comics explore shared histories and mostly subtle connections between the properties, laying the groundwork for future crossovers.

If the NacelleVerse can successfully capture the nostalgia of these properties on the screen while attracting a modern audience, it has the potential to carve out a unique space in the crowded world of shared superhero cinematic universes.

The involvement of Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson in the NacelleVerse is also as significant for what it represents as for the projects themselves. Both actors have enjoyed massive success in the world of Marvel and DC, but their departures signal a shift.

Reynolds, whose portrayal of Wade Wilson/Deadpool became a cultural phenomenon, reaching the height of his popularity in last year’s Deadpool & Wolverine, appears to be moving away from the character, at least for the time being. Similarly, Johnson’s dream of spearheading the DC Universe with Black Adam was cut short following James Gunn and Peter Safran’s reimagining of the DCU’s future.

By stepping into the NacelleVerse, both stars are lending their names and talents to a promising creative endeavor, one that promises to combine nostalgia with modern storytelling. It’s an unexpected yet exciting move, giving both actors the chance to shape new iconic characters while helping Nacelle breathe life into these forgotten franchises.

What’s Next for the NacelleVerse?

The NacelleVerse is still in its early stages, but the groundwork being laid is ambitious. With Reynolds and Johnson headlining Biker Mice From Mars and RoboForce respectively, the shared universe has already secured two of Hollywood’s most bankable stars.

As the first issue of “Power Lords” hits shelves and the animated series begin to take shape, all eyes will be on Nacelle to see if this ambitious shared universe can live up to its potential. One thing is certain: with Ryan Reynolds and The Rock leading the charge, the NacelleVerse is off to a roaring start.

RoboForce: The Animated Series is expected to stream on Tubi sometime in April. There’s no release date for Biker Mice From Mars: The Animated Series.

For more information about the NacelleVerse, check out the official Nacelle website.

