Report: Casting Revealed for Dave Filoni’s Mando-Verse Movie

A new report has surfaced claiming that certain actors will be starring in Dave Filoni’s upcoming Mando-Verse/New Republic movie.

With a release date not confirmed, there is a long way to go until Star Wars fans get to experience this future chapter of the franchise.

From The Mandalorian and Grogu to Rogue Squadron–What’s the Latest?

Disney and Lucasfilm are set to reignite the Star Wars universe on the silver screen with the highly anticipated film, The Mandalorian and Grogu, slated for release on May 22, 2026.

This huge announcement, centered on Jon Favreau’s first feature-length Star Wars project, left fans with questions, particularly as the franchise had other high-profile projects in the pipeline, including The Mandalorian Season 4 and Dave Filoni’s ambitious New Republic-era movie.

Back in January 2024, Lucasfilm made waves when it named Favreau’s The Mandalorian and Grogu as its frontrunner for the live-action slate. This revelation diverged sharply from the projects studio president Kathleen Kennedy had unveiled at Star Wars Celebration a year earlier.

Kennedy praised Favreau and Filoni for their contributions, stating, “Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have ushered into Star Wars two new and beloved characters, and this new story is a perfect fit for the big screen” (via StarWars.com).

Despite the excitement surrounding the film, fans were left scratching their heads. How would this new chapter coexist with the eagerly awaited fourth season of The Mandalorian? And what of Filoni’s New Republic movie, which was expected to tie into the overarching Mando-Verse?

Answers remain elusive. The Hollywood Reporter, however, dropped a bombshell in October 2024, suggesting that The Mandalorian Season 4 was off the table, with the film stepping in as its replacement. “Instead of a fourth season, Disney decided to pivot The Mandalorian to launch its first Star Wars feature film since The Rise of Skywalker,” the outlet wrote.

The shift away from The Mandalorian Season 4–which may not be over, after all–has left some fans disappointed, particularly given the mixed reception of the show’s third season.

Season 3 faced notable challenges, from addressing Gina Carano’s departure as Cara Dune to expanding Bo-Katan Kryze’s (Katee Sackhoff) storyline at the expense of Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal). Additionally, divisive guest appearances by Lizzo and Jack Black added to the turbulence.

The Mandalorian franchise has been a playground for fan-favorite characters and live-action debuts, from Bo-Katan Kryze’s arrival to Temuera Morrison’s return as Boba Fett. However, Morrison’s own spinoff, The Book of Boba Fett, failed to capture the magic of its predecessor, leaving its future uncertain.

In interviews, Morrison has expressed disappointment about his limited involvement in future projects, saying, “I understand they’re going to do a Mando with Grogu movie next… I think we’re just put on the shelf for a little bit. Maybe we come off the shelf later.”

Meanwhile, Dave Filoni has shared his enthusiasm for The Mandalorian and Grogu. Speaking at the Skeleton Crew premiere, he reflected on the evolution of Grogu: “He’s become such a star, and it’s amazing how it’s evolved, what we can do now with the puppetry compared to Season 1 and where we are today in a film.” Filoni also teased updates on Ahsoka Season 2, confirming he is the only writer on the show presently.

As Disney reshuffles its release calendar, the franchise is clearly entering a period of transformation. The December 2026 slot potentially reserved for the Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy-directed Rey Skywalker film has been replaced with Ice Age 6. Production hurdles and the announcement of Simon Kinberg’s new trilogy have further complicated the timeline.

While fans await Din Djarin and Grogu’s big-screen debut, the New Republic era unfolds on Disney+ with Skeleton Crew, led by Jude Law. This comes in the wake of the controversial cancellation of Leslye Headland’s The Acolyte, a series that struggled to find its footing amid heated debates during its brief run. The road ahead for Star Wars may be uncertain, but the galaxy remains full of stories waiting to be told.

And speaking of Skeleton Crew, they could be in the franchise for a long time…

Skeleton Crew Reportedly Joining Dave Filoni’s Mando-Verse Movie

While the announcement of The Mandalorian and Grogu came as a surprise, especially considering Dave Filoni’s Mando-Verse movie was revealed not a year previous, the Chief Creative Officer’s movie is still on the table.

Expected to culminate the many stories laid out in The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, and Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian and Grogu, the New Republic crossover will be a major event in Star Wars franchise history.

Now, a new report has revealed that a handful of other familiar faces may show up in this film. “According to scooper Daniel Richtman, characters from the current Disney+ Star Wars series, Skeleton Crew, will also appear,” Comic Book Movie wrote.

Skeleton Crew exists in the same timeframe as the Mando-Verse shows—such as The Mandalorian and Ahsoka—and follows a group of four children—Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), KB (Kyriana Kratter), and Neel (Robert Timothy Smith)—who get lost in the galaxy after discovering something on their home planet.

It’s unsurprising that the Skeleton Crew may show up, considering their place in the New Republic era.

Created by Jon Watts and Christopher Ford, Skeleton Crew is a coming-of-age story set in the Star Wars universe. Its arrival in theaters in late 2024 officially closed the book on The Acolyte, firmly beginning a new chapter for the franchise.

While Skeleton Crew has the perfect format to last for multiple seasons, its viewership is concerning. “Despite positive reviews, the show has reportedly struggled to make a dent in viewership rankings,” Inside the Magic previously reported. “Forbes noted that its double-episode premiere ‘did not break into Luminate’s top 10 streaming list,’ a stark contrast to The Acolyte’s debut, which ranked at #7.”

Are you looking forward to Dave Filoni’s Star Wars movie? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!